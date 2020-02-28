For the past 30 years, cancer patients and survivors have been gathering at Camp Bluebird, a camp for adult cancer survivors across the Pine Belt.
This year's Camp Bluebird is set for April 17-19 at Paul B. Johnson State Park outside Hattiesburg. The camp is currently taking applications for both campers and counselors. The deadline for applications is Tuesday, March 31.
The theme for this year’s camp is Peace, Love and Bluebirds and will take campers back to the 1970s. The weekend will include games and songs around the campfire, arts and crafts, recreation, devotional time, educational opportunities, guest speakers, yoga, bingo, a dance and lots of good food.
Answered Prayer, a singing group getting national acclaim and a camp favorite, will be back again this year for a Saturday concert.
Anyone who would like to attend Camp Bluebird, be a counselor or worker, please contact Peggy Boutwell at 601-288-1612.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.