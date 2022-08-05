Catfish

Catfish

We are a nation of regional dining concepts and local dishes. Chicago has deep-dish pizza parlors. New Orleans has po-boy shops. Ohio has chili parlors. Maine has lobster shacks. South Florida has crab shacks. Maryland also has crab shacks (there are a lot of shacks in regional dining). Oyster bars are scattered across the Gulf states and barbecue concepts are spread across the South. You’ll find vinegar-based barbecue in North Carolina, sweet sauce in Georgia, spicy sauce in Tennessee, white sauce in Alabama and almost all that sauce will be slathered on pork. In Texas, beef brisket is king. Most of the best barbecue in those areas is served — again — in shacks.

Mississippi certainly has its share of good barbecue. We also have great po-boy shops in the southern part of the state and oyster bars dotted all along the Coast. But if I were asked what defines local Mississippi cuisine — hands down — it would be catfish.

