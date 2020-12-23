Aren’t we happy to live here in the Free State of Jones County, Mississippi?
Some in the USA have had Jingle Hell. No people together, no shopping in your town, no church, many no’s.
While being very cautious, we gathered to ensure those among us who experienced an extra hard 2020 will have a Christmas. We made a point to buy from local shops. Anything to help us through.
“You will shoot your eye out”after unwrapping that Red Rider BB gun! That was about the only Christmas warning we heard until this year.
Of course, there were always the Holiday Spirits warnings. In a Good Housekeeping magazine from the 1940s comes an admonition: “Stop serving wassail 90 minutes before your party ends. If your guests leave before the 90 minutes, call the sheriff and police chief.”
Picture it: “Listen up, guests. This party will end in exactly 90 minutes. Everyone step away from the punch bowl.” And if there is a rebel in the crowd who does not comply? “Chief Cox? Sheriff Berlin? If you hurry, you can catch them at the end of the alley! They are wassailed!”
Naturally, we do not want anyone or overdo anything. But if anyone does it that way, there will be no need for festivities planning again.
I never came home in the late ’60s from any party at the Pinehurst, the Laurel Country Club, the Legion Hut or anyone’s home that my mother was not waiting inside our front door. “Are you hopped up on drugs? How many fingers am I holding up?”
I only heard of “dope” when I was sent to the Presbyterian Belhaven College in Jackson and went out with the boys across the way at the Methodist Millsaps College. This was 1970; I’m sure that’s a thing of the past.
As with most of us, it’s at Christmas I miss my extended family most. I even miss the giant flannel nightgowns Mother gave me every year. She stopped after they turned up in Daddy’s shop to use as rags. I did use them one year during a hard freeze to cover the tree tops that had budded out early.
Thank you to all who have told me they enjoy my column. And hearing their loved ones in nursing homes look forward to listening just touches my heart.
Thank you to Jim Cegielski. He is a good friend to have. I like those who speak openly, not in the shadows, and is the same person all the time.
As 2020 ends, I thank my sons Scott Ellzey and Todd Ellzey. They have lived or listened to the things I write about all their lives. Still, they turned out just fine.
Please, 2021, be kind.
Isaiah 40:30-31 .
•
Marilyn writes true adventures about people, pets, the public, and never ending home repairs. She lives in Laurel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.