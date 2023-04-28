Libraries can provide answers to many of life’s questions: How can I find a job? ... Where can I get tax forms? ... Where do sound waves end up?
The response for all of the above is the same: Visit the library, where there’s sure to be a book that covers it.
On Tuesday, the pressing questions at the Laurel/ Jones County Library included, “Where is Corduroy’s missing button?” and “Will he ever find a home?” as Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee dropped by to read the children’s book “Corduroy” during the library’s weekly story time. After the reading, Magee was joined by helpful members of the audience, as he signed a proclamation to recognize April 23-29 as National Library Week in the City of Laurel.
Librarian Kandice Evans, Children’s Services Supervisor, thanked him for his visit and for recognizing the services that local libraries provide to their communities.
“It is so amazing to be able to come talk to these young minds,” Magee said. “The best part is being able to impact the children here.”
He was also appreciative to the library for the many resources that it provides to both children and adults. “They do so much for the community,” he said. “We’re just honored to be a part of it!”
Libraries are often the “heart of their cities, towns, schools and academic campuses,” the proclamation read, in part, adding that “an interest in reading and literacy is an investment in Mississippi’s future.”
Mississippi’s libraries are “free and open to all people” and “serve people of all ages, interests and backgrounds, providing the resources and space to engage in life-long learning.”
The Laurel-Jones County Library “encourages citizens of Laurel and Jones County to use the resources available to them to promote reading and ultimately improve all aspects of life,” the proclamation continued, and it concluded with Magee encouraging “all citizens to use our library to gain the knowledge they need.”
For more information about the Laurel/ Jones County Library visit laurel.lib.ms.us.
