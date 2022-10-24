Clockwise from above, Latisha Earnest of Latisha and Friends performs from the roundabout at the Central Avenue Block Party on Saturday; Magnolia State Bank was set up to celebrate the reopening of Central Avenue; Wilson Commissary introduces itself as “New Kids on the Block.” (Photos by Mark Thornton)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.