LRMA’s newest exhibit explores guitar evolution
Fans of the guitar and modern rock ‘n’ roll will enjoy The Lauren Rogers Museum of Art’s newest temporary exhibit on display, which started Tuesday.
Carved lutes, oods, charangos, Fender Stratocasters and much more, this exhibit walks the music lover through centuries of changes in design, sound and shape to one of the most beloved and “enduring” American musical instruments, the guitar. “Medieval To Metal: The Art & Evolution Of The Guitar” will be on display until April 17 at LRMA. The exhibit explores the guitar as an object of art, said George Bassi, LRMA executive director.
“There’s a variety of pieces, and I like that from a historical standpoint,” Bassi said. “It takes you through about 5,000 years of guitar changes, from shape to design and more. A lot of the changes to the instrument have come about just from the 1960s to now.”
Alongside each of the 40 instruments is a concise history of the guitar, the permanence of design and the players of the instrument. Museum visitors can see a multitude of guitars, photo-realistic drawings created by Gerard Huerta and images of some of the most famous guitar players from the past century. There’s also a dissected electric guitar that explains the science behind the sound.
“Medieval To Metal: The Art & Evolution Of The Guitar” was curated by The National GUITAR Museum, which features more than 40 objects, starting from around 3,000 B.C. to the present day, of the changes in design and shape of guitars. The board of directors for the museum decided to rent the exhibit because of the variety of pieces and the uniqueness of the exhibit, Bassi said.
“It’s interesting to see how the sound of the instrument has changed over time and when electricity came into play how volume became a factor,” Bassi said. “For me, I like the variety of styles and designs across the 40 guitars.”
The word guitar evolved just as the shape of the instrument did. Many cultures applied the name to different instruments: Kithara, Greek; cithara, Latin; qitar, Arabic; gittern, English; guitare, French; chitarra, Italian; and guitarra, Spanish. The beauty of the exhibit is that guests can walk through and see different cultures’ takes on the shape, sound, size and intricacy of what became known in the 19th century universally as the guitar.
The guitar evolved from European and medieval instruments, starting with two basic shapes. One was a harp-like instrument with many strings over an open space with a tortoiseshell shape, and the other was a stick with strings and a gourd shape on the bottom to increase the volume of the instrument. While these instruments were never joined together, today’s instruments are descended from one or both of these.
The 1900s gave rise to the blues in the Deep South and country-western music. By the 1930s as a way to increase the volume for those playing with a band, musicians and engineers tinkered with electricity in the instrument. Mass production of the electric guitar took off in the 1950s and changed the landscape of popular music with rock ‘n’ roll. Different materials, shapes and sounds became incorporated into the instrument, pushing the boundaries of its original design and purpose.
