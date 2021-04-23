The Ellisville Garden Club had another easy job locating the brightest spot in town for the April Yard of the Month. The Ellisville Public Library is once again a hub of activity in the city following its long-awaited reopening after the quarantine. The down time provided an opportunity for extensive renovations to the facility, including a children’s area cottage garden remodel and new student-centered furniture additions. Even more improvements to these areas are on the drawing board for the remainder of 2021. Outside, beautiful spring flowers in the courtyard welcome patrons. The children’s garden is covered in repeat bloomers planted last spring along with Knock-Out Roses in full bloom, and the gazebo offers a shady place for visitors to sit and enjoy the view. The Ellisville Garden Club is recognizing a bright spot in the community each month rather than a Yard of the Month during the COVID-19 pandemic.
