Have you looked lately at the label of your favorite cereal or loaf of bread? I am not referring to the front part of the packaging with claims of “All Natural," “No High Fructose Corn Syrup" and "No Artificial Colors or Flavors”! If that were the case, it would be too good to be true. In the case of many major brand’s “Whole Grain White Bread," an oxymoron in itself, you have to read 12 lines in tiny print, listing the ingredients. Aside from refined wheat flour, yeast and some added vitamins, it is an alphabet soup of chemicals and additives.
Many products contain a “witch's brew” of artificial ingredients used to extend shelf life since real unrefined whole wheat bread with all its constituents, gluten, bran and natural vitamins, is prone to spoil rapidly, unless frozen, refrigerated or consumed within one to two days. Chemicals are also added to help make a light and fluffy dough in a few hours rather than letting the yeast do its job, albeit much more slowly. And for Big Food time is money.
You may counter, "So what is wrong with that? I am looking forward to my toast and coffee for breakfast and my ham and cheese sandwich for lunch."
Let me count the ways these compounds may affect you. It depends how much you ingest on a daily basis or over many years. It is, after all, the dose that makes the poison.
These so called ultra processed foods currently constitute more than 50 percent of our food intake. We feed it to our kids in the form of sugar-laden breakfast cereals and chicken nuggets washed down with bright colored juices. Then their teacher calls advising you to have Johnny checked out for Attention Deficit Disorder and the doctor prescribes Risperdal. Wouldn’t it be better for you and Johnny to get sent to the nutritionist/dietician to help you both make better food choices. I personally see the adverse effects of diets high in ultra processed foods in adults and seniors. It causes anxiety, depression, trouble with sleep and weight gain. Changing to a diet providing basic unaltered foods is more rewarding than starting these folks on antidepressants, sleeping pills or tranquilizers.
Here is a listing of the worst offenders or non-food items to avoid:
1: ACA (Azodicarbonamide), also known as the Yoga Mat chemical since it forms bubbles in foams and vinyl, hence used in the production of Yoga mats. But it is also used to bleach and leaven bread dough. It is banned in the EU countries due to concern of being a carcinogen once heated as in bread baking.
2: Artificial colors, such as Red 40, Yellow 5 and Yellow 6, are petroleum byproducts, which alter the color of food making it more appealing. These compounds are linked to hyperactivity/ADHD as well as depression, hives and asthma. They also are carcinogenic or cancer-causing. They are present in countless food products ranging from candy and sodas to breakfast cereals.
3: BHA and BHT, used to keep fats and oils from spoiling are found in processed meats, cereals, baked goods and snack foods. Their use is severely restricted in the EU countries due to their tendency to accumulate in body tissue and interfering with cell metabolism since they slow the rate of DNA synthesis and cell development.
4: Calcium Propionate is used as a preservative to prevent the growth of mold in bread and baked goods as well as processed meats and dairy products. It has been linked to hyperactivity in children.
5: Cellulose gum and other gums such as Guar and Locust are used as thickeners and emulsifiers in breads, ice cream and especially in gluten-free and fat-free foods. They are also added to laundry detergents. They can cause severe allergic reactions, but the main adverse effect may be their negative effect on the microbiome, the beneficial bacteria in your gut which when damaged, can lead to colitis and digestive problems.
6: DATEM or Diacetyl Tartaric Acid Ester is derived from mono and diglycerides, manmade fatty acids which contain trace amounts of trans fats or hydrogenated fats. Yes the ones that we have been told to avoid, since they cause hardening of the arteries. It is added to breads to improve the crust and to impart a springy, chewy texture. Other uses are in ice cream and salad dressings. It can cause fibrosis or scarring of the heart muscle in animals and the development of “leaky gut syndrome” by damaging your microbiom.
7: Lecithin was originally derived from egg yolks and therefore “natural." But in the large quantities needed by Big Food, way too expensive. It is now extracted mostly from GMO soybeans using petroleum products such as Hexane or Benzene, both carcinogenic or cancer-causing. It is used extensively in foods as an emulsifier, homogenizer, smoothing the texture of dairy products like ice cream, yoghurts or nonstick cooking spray.
8: MSG or MonoSodiumGlutamate, a popular flavor enhancer and used a lot as a food additive in Chinese food. Adults may experience headaches, heart palpitations and chest pain, usually short lived but it is different for infants and children. The active substance in MSG is glutamate, a powerful excitatory neurotransmitter in the brain. Natural glutamate works to excite neurons or nerve cells, however, MSG can over excite those nerve cells, leading to cell death. This may lead to growth impairment and learning difficulties.
9: Sodium Benzoate, a preservative to prevent spoilage of food, used widely in salad dressings, preserves, fruit juices, pickles and sauces. It is a known carcinogen since it can convert to benzene. It also has been implicated as contributing cause to obesity, ADHD and allergies.
10: Sodium Nitrate/Nitrite, a preservative added for color, found in processed meats, such as bacon, hot dogs, salami. Implicated in cancers of the colon, breast, prostate and pancreas.
To quote Michael Pollan, author of “In Defense of Food” and “Food Rules:" “Do not eat any foods with ingredients your grandmother would not recognize” or “any food item listing more than five ingredients." This is sound advice, but a lot of us are sidelined by the catchy phrases on the labels such as natural, enriched, low fat or low cholesterol So next time you reach for that cereal box, bag of chips, whole wheat bread or frozen entree, take the time to read the fine print. If you find any of the aforementioned additives return the item and move on to a healthier, happier you.
Dr. Eva Abbo is a doctor of internal medicine in La Jolla, Calif., and former Laurel resident.
