Christmas at Landrum’s kicked off for the 37th consecutive year on Saturday. The homestead and village drew crowds from all over the region, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. with candles being lit at 4:30 p.m. Music entertainment, a Civil War reenactment, food, wagon rides and more are featured each year during the holiday season. A new addition this year was a laser light show on the pond. Dissuading worries of COVID, director Susan Landrum said many people wore masks and that the property is big enough to spread out. “We do think it’s important to carry on this tradition, because life goes on,” she said.
