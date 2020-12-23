The Sandersville Police Department set up its first “Christmas With a Cop” and eight families will benefit from the community’s generosity, SPD Chief Curt Pitts said.
“This year, we came in contact with some members of the community who were less fortunate than others,” Pitts said on Friday, just before leaving to distribute the gifts. Getting to do that is rewarding personally and good for public relations for police. “Any time you can let people know that you’re not just there on the worst day of their life, it helps bridge the gap. We’re the good guys. We’re not just there to lock people up. We give back to the community.”
Toys and donations were collected at the Dollar General in Sandersville and the store chipped in some gifts, too. Pitts credited Candy Robinson with suggesting and organizing the toy drive.
“It’s a positive thing,” Mayor Bob White said, “and I hope we can carry it on year after year.”
— By Mark Thornton
