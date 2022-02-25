As some of you may have noticed from the new header for the paper that we unveiled at the beginning of January, we are celebrating our 10th year of being the new and improved, locally-owned, non-corporate Laurel Leader-Call. And quite frankly, our 10-year anniversary celebration is off
to a rollicking good start.
Last weekend, our stellar graphics department, led by Creative Director Kassie Rowell and our amazing sales department led by Ad Director Courtney Foster, brought home an incredible 23 Mississippi Press Awards and was selected the top newspaper in our division for advertising. Kamron Johnson, who splits her time between classified ads and graphics, was worn out from the number of awards she had to walk up and accept at the awards luncheon. Kassie didn’t attend, so Kamron did double duty, and it was quite a day.
Even though this was great news for the Leader-Call, it is even better news for our advertisers, who can be assured that the very best designers in the industry are creating eye-popping ads for them. There simply isn’t anyone better. All one has to do is look at our “A Taste of Home Town Cookbook,” our annual football Kickoff magazine, “Year in ReView,” “Homeowner’s Guide” and visitor’s guides to notice there isn’t much of a comparison to anyone else, not just locally, but in the entire state.
I’m especially proud for the win for “Best Multimedia Promotion” for the video that we produced in a partnership with South Central Regional Medical Center. In that video, our brave Editor-in-Chief Mark Thornton went through all of the steps it takes to get a colonoscopy on film to show viewers that the procedure is safe and simple and could save their life.
Special thanks to Linda Gavin, who directed the video, and Dr. Stephen Johnson, who starred opposite Mark’s backside in performing the actual procedure. He also did a stellar job of talking about it on film. That same video will be up for a “Community Service Award” at the June Mississippi Press Editorial Awards, so it could pull off the rare double win.
Our win for General Excellence in Advertising comes on the heels of our win for General Excellence in Editorial, which we brought home in July. To win both awards in the same year puts us in pretty rarified air. It’s the first time in the 111-year existence of the Leader-Call that it has been accomplished by this paper. However, it is not the first time that is has been accomplished by a paper from Jones County.
Yes, it is the 10-year anniversary of the Leader-Call being locally owned, but the real story of how that happened began 15 years ago, with the creation of a small weekly start-up called The ReView of Jones County. The very first year The ReView was eligible to win awards from the Mississippi Press Association, we took the organization by storm, winning both General Excellence in Advertising and Editorial. There were only two reasons we were able to pull that off back then, and those reasons were named Mark Thornton and Kassie Rowell. Their names and their commitment toward excellence haven’t changed in the past decade and a half. Mark and Kassie have combined for an incredible 140 Mississippi Press awards since “The ReView” was founded. It’s an astounding achievement that I wish the community as a whole would recognize, because all these two have done for the past 15 years is serve this community with the highest standard of journalism and artistry that anyone could ever ask for.
And here is the really fascinating part about this story: The 140 awards that they have won pales in comparison to what they really achieved in the early days of “The ReView.”
As I type this, I have an absolutely incredible staff at the Leader-Call; however, none of them would be working at this paper and, quite frankly, the paper probably would no longer even exist if it wasn’t for Mark and Kassie. At the end of the very first year of The ReView of Jones County, it was discovered that the person who had been trusted with the purse strings (a villain that we refer to only as “Voldemort”) had not only sucked the company dry (even canceling the employees’ health insurance without telling them), but had also maxed out the credit cards, ran up a $20,000 print bill and, it was later discovered, had never paid any of the payroll taxes. After the creep hightailed it out of town, my silent, financially-based partnership in the company became a “Holy crap, I just inherited a newspaper that is hundreds of thousands in debt and has an empty bank account.”
All of this was my fault for blindly trusting someone who I thought was a friend, but I was now in a position where self-pity wasn’t going to do a damn bit of good. We were in dire straits, and 99.9 percent of any other business would have simply declared bankruptcy and closed the doors. With tears flowing, I sat down with the tiny staff that we had at the time and explained the situation, and it was Mark and Kassie who wanted to fight back. They wanted to show Voldemort that he not only made a mistake by screwing with us, but that we could be much bigger and better without him. The two of them worked non-stop, spending many a night sleeping in the office. They ran rack routes, folded papers, took dead pigeons out of the wall ... (true story) ... they literally did whatever it took to keep the paper alive. There is no other way to put it. They were heroic.
Because of the two of them, The ReView of Jones County dug itself out of a financial hole that would have been the death of most any other company. But they didn’t stop there. Voldemort became the inspiration to keep pushing, keep pressing and keep pursuing excellence. It was that tenacity and grit that led to a little startup newspaper eventually putting the 100-year-old Leader-Call — a paper owned by a billion-dollar conglomerate — out of business and then taking its name and turning it into the best newspaper in the state.
The story of the The ReView of Jones County rivals that of “Rudy” and “Miracle on Ice.” It really should be a film, and the heroes of that film and true heroes of this community are Mark Thornton and Kassie Rowell. They are the only reason we are celebrating 10 years of being locally owned.
