These days, there is a great deal of anxiety. Even those who are the calm and steady type are experiencing uncertainty.
I have always admired calm people. I am not one. I have anxiety when there is no tangible reason. It’s overwhelming at times. Crippling at times. Have to leave my cart half-filled at Kroger and leave at times. I can put on a passable public front, but my hand is pressing on my heart trying to slow it down.
I can’t remember not being anxious. As a young child, someone who will remain anonymous for privacy’s sake — we will call her “Mother” — would tell me as she closed the Priscilla curtains beside my canopied bed, “You know a man could put masking tape over these windows’ panes and then use a screwdriver handle and quietly tap out all of the glass, reaching in and unlock the window and come right in and stand over you ... “Sweet dreams.”
Another of her goodnight stories was to explain how, again, a man could come in our house when no one was home. He would then hold on to the bottom of the mattress slats so when she checked under my bed she would never see him. And she did check under every bed, every night.
When we returned home from anywhere, she would bravely enter the house and check for robbers while I was left to stand outside (crying) and instructed to run away if she “never came back out.” Every time we crossed a railroad track, she would say, “I hope we make it. I hope a train doesn’t hit us.” Every log truck that motioned for us to pass him was trying to kill us. Every bite of food we took most likely had an ameba.
I was tired of living this way. After I left home, nothing scared me. I would try things that should have scared me. Nothing.
Then I had my first child. As they say, “To have a child is to have your heart walk around your body.” I was determined not to bring him up afraid. It was the same when his brother arrived.
Being boys, I wanted them to be boys. I had two rules only — obey the Ten Commandments and don’t drink and drive. They both turned out fine. But, I wasn’t so fine.
After my sons grew up, I finally had time to relax, only I couldn’t. I thought I was done with overwhelming anxious thoughts, but they had only been waiting to spring forth. No longer could I beat back the things that had been waiting to make me feel as if I was falling off a cliff.
In this time of COVID and political unrest, there are many legitimate reasons to be anxious. I am writing this for those of you who are normally calm and steady and are now feeling unsettled.
I remember when people freely went to a physician with a damaged body, but mental health issues were a matter of shame. When I first talked with a doctor about this, I apologized over and over for not being able to control my feelings.
After all, I was living what appeared to be a full, normal and blessed life. I wasn’t. She reminded me that brain chemistry doesn’t care. For the ones of you who feel like the storm inside you will never end, know that you were meant for more than this. Seek professional help, as I did, if you need it.
I leave you on this late, hot August day with a thought: You never know what someone is going through. Be kind.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.