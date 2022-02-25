Well neighbors, it’s here and we can’t undo it — a land war in eastern Europe. The resurgence of the old Soviet Union. Putin’s pulled the trigger, and the round’s gone down range.
Nice work, Biden, you miserable ass.
Today is Monday, Presidents’ Day, as this is all commencing. By the time you read this, God only knows what will have unfolded. But I just heard one of Russia’s defense officials call out the United States as their enemy.
I heard Vice President Kamala Harris’ statement earlier, where she warned us to prepare for a “cost.” What cost will that be? I’m not clear. But whatever it is, it’s going to include our lives being compromised — financially at a minimum, and possibly directly. This is right out of the Democrat playbook. They’ve no choice but to try to hang on to their power by distracting us with something like a good war. It’s all they’ve got left to take our eyes and minds off the destruction at our southern border, the economy, runaway crime, their draconian response to and lies about COVID and their rewrite of everything “normal.”
These geniuses think if we get dragged into this — and don’t doubt it — they’ll make damned sure we do. It’ll get us to go all “rah, rah, go USA!” and throw our support behind the troops. It’s worked before. Of course, the idiots in Washington must play along with the Russians to do it. They’ve already positioned what? About 8,500 U.S. troops in NATO states such as Poland. All it will take is one “misdirected” artillery shell or missile, and that’ll be the provocation for defending our weak-tit allies. The U.K. has already signed on to going to the aid of Ukraine, for all that means. The Germans and others will probably ignore their treaty commitments to NATO. After all, Europe is now dependent on Russian oil and natural gas — thanks to Biden negating the Nordstream pipeline block by Mr. Trump.
If you’ve read any history, this is a dire and deadly situation. Because the Russians aren’t going to stop with eastern Ukraine. It wasn’t too long ago when Poland, Czechoslovakia, Romania and others were satellite Soviet states. And you can think the Russian Federation isn’t communist all you like, but they’re still Russian and with the same infrastructure and desire for conquest the Soviets had. Putin, I’ll remind the reader, was a KGB colonel and may have the title “president,” but in truth is a dictator. Give them an inch and they’ll take a mile. Reconstituting their old territories is what they want. And our weakness provides the opportunity.
Then there are our buddies, the Communist Chinese. As I’m writing this, our government — if you still think it’s “ours” — is fixing to eliminate another Trump constraint on them that safeguards our ability to stop their intelligence gathering here. Why? Is your guess like mine? A sort of bribe? “Please, please Mr. Chinaman, don’t attack Taiwan.” And, “Remember me, it’s your pal Joe. We’re friends, right?”
It isn’t going to work. The Chinese commies are watching this and drooling. They know, and so do the fools in D.C., that the U.S. can’t fight in Europe and fight in the Pacific. We aren’t prepared, don’t have the people and sure as hell haven’t the will. And even worse, they know we haven’t got the leadership. Goodbye, Taiwan.
I personally wouldn’t follow either the Secretary of Defense Austin or that tub of lard Gen. Milley to the latrine, let alone let them kill me in some useless politically driven war for their own power. These two are the same two who’ve, so far, expended nearly six million (that’s right, folks), six million military man hours on getting your armed forces “woke” and rooting out imaginary racists and “white supremacists.” They sure as hell haven’t been getting us ready to win a war in Europe or anywhere else.
But don’t fret, they’ll most assuredly get people killed. There they’ve got a proven track record. They’ll, at a minimum, kill our young people who joined to preserve and protect a republic, our republic — not a “democracy” and not an autocracy. And if their failures as military leaders are as bad as I think they are, they’ll get a whole lot more knocked off, if this goes nuclear. And, as you probably may know, all this is happening without your approval, no debate or even representation.
Biden hasn’t gone to Congress for any of this. So much for a republic, eh? Ukraine is not a member of NATO or any other alliance with the United States. It isn’t even a “democratic” nation. It’s a corrupt country, run by oligarchs and, as a matter of fact, a state that has been both extorted by Joe Biden to drop investigations into his drug-addled boy Hunter and provided millions to him in questionable or outright illegal transactions for favors. Until the end of the Cold War, it was part of the Soviet Union. Putin wants it back, having
never acknowledged it as a separate nation or sovereign state. In simplest terms, what’s unfolding is a civil war. We don’t belong anywhere near it. Except – and there’s always that – except the Russians have their sights set on weakness on the world’s part. It can and probably will succeed and consolidate its annexation of Ukraine and expand across Ukraine and into the other places once under communist sway. And those are NATO allies.
My opinion is it’s a setup. We're there even if the joker in the White House tells us we won’t fight in Ukraine. But he’s got troops in neighboring at-risk countries “just in case.” A case he’s counting on.
As you already know, lies are a staple of the enemies of our country and best utilized by our enemies within.
It’s the ultimate gambit to an emergency before the upcoming mid-term elections. A chance to succeed in manipulating and maneuvering a losing agenda to a situation that’s failed with the pandemic: a permanent emergency. And with that, a means to declare a suspension of the elections until it passes. Or until he consolidates all the elements of the Leftist aims. Whichever comes first. One-party rule. Forever.
All it took in Canada to lose their nation and freedom was a trucker protest. We should be so lucky.
God help us.
