As a species, we have a love-hate relationship with exercise. We are, after all, evolved from lazy stock. All animals rest when they can, thus saving precious calories for survival and reproduction.
Our great ape relatives are impressively sedentary, resting and sleeping for 18 hours a day. This also happens to be true for my Siberian husky, which will relax and sleep away the hours after being walked and fed in the morning.
When our ancestors began hunting and gathering 2 million years ago, an evolutionary premium was put on physical exertion. Hunting and searching for food is very demanding physically. So the men and women who were more active found more food and produced more children, and these, in turn, inherited the desire to move.
Our brains evolved with it, since hard work or exercise releases chemicals called endorphins and endocannabinoids, our body’s homemade, feel-good drugs. Endorphins are similar to morphine and the endocannabinoids are similar to cannabis.
Thus the “runner’s high” was born, taking up residence in our brains alongside our ancient simian desire to rest.
For most of the past centuries, these two competing drives, rest or motion, struck a balance by a lifestyle that demanded hard work and occasionally enjoying strategic laziness like harvest festivals to enjoy the fruit of one’s hard labor.
But in the blink of an evolutionary eye, our environment changed with the arrival of the industrial revolution. We have largely engineered away the hunger and fear that got our hunter-gatherer ancestors moving. It is easy to overindulge with a fast-food joint practically at every street corner in our urban zoo, leading to our modern-day plague of obesity, heart disease and diabetes. Contrast this to our ancestors, who, in order to get food, had to get out and walk, run miles or climb mountains, otherwise they would starve. This is powerful motivation.
To get a better sense of the amount of exercise we should be aiming for, we have to look at the benefits derived from it. The obvious is that it strengthens our muscles and heart. When our heart rate increases, the stresses imposed by the blood rushing through our arteries promotes the production of nitric oxide, which helps repair the blood vessels and keeps them elastic. Exercise also suppresses chronic inflammation and blunts our physiologic response to stress. Both chronic inflammation and stress are indiscriminate killers, increasing the risk for heart disease, cancer, diabetes and mental illness such as depression and anxiety.
Exercise also keeps our brains fit. Walking, running or cycling challenges the brain to coordinate thousands of signals involved in balance and navigation, thus helping our cognitive reserve and warding off dementia.
One thing exercise does not do well, however, is increasing our energy expenditure and, by inference, losing weight. Research out of the University of Southern California reveals that the present day Hadza, a hunter-gatherer tribe in Tanzania, Africa burn the same number of calories as adults in Europe and the U.S., despite being over 10 times more active. Exercise is just as physically demanding for the Hadza, so they cut down spending energy on other tasks. In other words, being physically active does not change the number of overall calories spent, rather it changes how they are spent. This may be bad news for people who rely on exercise to lose weight, according to the age old mantra of “move more, eat less.”
In our typical sedentary lives, the body has an abundance of calories at its disposal. As a result, physiological activities such as inflammation and the fight-or-flight response, which normally should be short-lived, are always on, raging in the background. Additionally we produce an excess of sex hormones, twice the level we see in populations like the Hadza. Excess estrogen, for example, can be a driver for the development of breast cancer.
So, what is the right amount of exercise for us in the urban zoo? To get a comparable level to the Hadza, who typically get two hours of vigorous exercise daily, we have to clock 15,000 steps a day. This figure is derived from a study in British postal workers. This is above the 10,000- step target promoted by fitness-tracker enthusiasts. It was originally a marketing ploy by a Japanese manufacturer of pedometers in 1965. Currently, 90 percent of people get fewer than 5,000 steps a day, with a 1,500-step daily average for U.S. adults. Clearly, we need to do better.
As with all good things, however, there is a dark side of too much exercise due to the suppressive effects of it on essential bodily functions. Extreme exercise, such as training for a triathlon or ultramarathon, can lead to the overtraining syndrome, a constellation of multiple problems, such as reduced fertility in women due to anovulation and decreased libido in men. Extreme exercise also interferes with immune function manifesting in a decreased white blood cell count. White blood cells are needed to fight infection, so colds last longer and wounds do not heal well.
The conclusion, as always, is to follow the Goldilocks principle: “Not too much and not too little; just right.
