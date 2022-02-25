Read more, react less
When your kids are little, they idolize you and think everything you say is gospel. It’s a wonderful time when we parents have that power. More often than not, that’s a good thing, but we all took that absolute power and used it to do some things we’re not particularly proud of.
Remember that noisy toy your in-laws gave your toddler, and after two hours of it whistling, banging and clanging, you were about to punt it (the toy, not the toddler ... you don’t really want to punt them until they’re teenagers) out the front door?
But instead of tearing it up, you waited until that precious angel was asleep, then took the batteries out. When she woke up from her nap and was excited to play with that new toy again, she was so upset that it wasn’t working. When she brought it to you, the fixer of all things in her world, you clicked the on-off button, turned it over and tinkered with a couple parts, looking puzzled, then proclaimed, “Oh, I see the problem. Your grandparents on your mother’s side bought this from China. These aren’t made to last. I’m so sorry, sweetie. Why don’t you go color?”
Or when an annoying kiddie song plays for the 893rd time on a trip, but instead of indulging your fantasy to snatch away the portable player and run over it repeatedly in the gas station parking lot during the 37th bathroom stop, you stealthily disable the contraption while your dear loved ones are peeing and refueling with Bug Juice and Gummy Bears. “Oh, no, honey, I don’t know why it’s not working. You know, you can only play those things so many times before they just wear out. I’m sorry. I guess we’ll just have to talk about what the fox says.” (Thank the sweet baby Jesus that mine was a teenager by the time “Baby Shark” attacked the ears and psyche of young parents. We somehow dodged Barney and The Wiggles, but that damned fox song almost put me in a straitjacket.)
Then the kid gets a little older, learns a little more and starts asking hard questions like, “Hey, where are the batteries?” And when you explain that there’s a national shortage now because of endangered groundhogs being discovered near the lithium mine sites, your child comes back with some tough follow- ups:
“Wait, my friends have new electronic devices that run on batteries and they were using them at recess today, so how do they have batteries?” and “Aren’t these batteries alkaline, not lithium?”
When a parent gets checkmated like that, he has to try not to stammer while changing the subject to something like, “When did you learn the words ‘device’ and ‘alkaline,’ kiddo?” Or the parent can impose his ultimate authority: “Shut up, stop asking questions and do as I say!” He can also try some sort of guilt-ridden diversion, such as, “Hey, there are millions of starving children in India, and here you are worried about a couple of batteries and your creature comforts.” Or
“How can you think about yourself when the Russians are invading Ukraine right now? You have to make some sacrifices!”
Yes, that’s where we are now, folks. Except a large faction of the U.S population — the “kids” in this analogy — aren’t wising up enough to have a healthy skepticism of people in positions of power. Their willful ignorance and compliance without question is giving more and more authority to some of the least qualified and least impressive people among us ... not because of their accomplishments, but to fend off that bogeyman under the bed — the big bad Orange Man and his frightening followers!
Yes, people of voting age in our country have that mindset, and because of it, they can be led down any path their self-appointed saviors want to lead them on. It’s so sad.
Having the faith of a child is a good thing when it comes to God, but not so much when it comes to anyone with a title or Twitter account. Too many people put too much faith in politicians, pop culture and even preachers. There’s an unearned reverence for way too many of them all. It’s not surprising, though. Too many of the folks fresh out of college are collectively moaning about how they’re already tired of “adulting” and how it’s interfering with binge-watching “Sweet Magnolias.” They don’t want to learn or even think about what’s going on around them that really matters, so they’re content to defer to their leaders — you know, the “parents” who are “smarter” than them. “You know, like, because
I just can’t, you know, like, deal right now ... it gives me, like, so much anxiety.” How many times have you seen inmates in their jail mugshots with masks pulled down below their chins? I know I see a couple of Berlin Inn regulars walking along Chantilly Street, outside in the fresh air, wearing masks as they walk along, likely to the scene of their next crime.
Think about that for a minute. These are not people who have respect for our laws, but they are compliant to the point of absurdity when it comes to “doing their part to stop the spread of COVID.” Thank goodness the pigeons under the I-59 overpass won’t catch it.
But their conformity shows the power of politics. Wearing a mask is something the Mean Cheeto makes fun of, so it must be good ... and if he or one of his supporters gets back in office, they’ll be tough on crime, so this mask is my middle finger to all of them.
A silly theory? Perhaps. But the place we’re in right now is really perplexing. Or maybe, in reality, it’s too simple. Most people here have no clue where Russia or Ukraine is, but people with Trump Derangement Syndrome have some vague notion that he may somehow be connected to Russia and/or Putin, therefore it’s worth us fighting for Ukraine, even if it means $5-a-gallon gas.
That’s the depth of their thought process. So sad. Some people over analyze every word that’s said and how it was said, then offer an interpretation of “what he really meant.”
And some people really do require that sort of interpretation.
Both types are exhausting to be around. I truly believe most people are desperately longing for someone who will just shoot straight and tell the truth ... maybe with a little more tact than Trump. But the fact that he was elected in the first place shows a yearning for leadership like that among the people who produce and pay the freight in our country. Funny how it took a brash billionaire to champion the cause of the middle class, and the Democrat politicians who rose to power and became multimillionaires to “fight for the little man” are now beholden to the billionaires of Big Tech and Big Pharma and Big Green, and their policies are crushing the “little people” who put them in office decades ago.
And now those “little people” should “just shut up and be patriotic!”
We should give a collective middle finger to them ... not with our hand, but at the ballot box. Stop feeling and start thinking. Or, as the late Joan Rivers would say, “Grow up!”
