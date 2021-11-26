Are any of you familiar with terminal insomnia? The kind for weeks when one truly does not sleep, not just sleeps badly. So, of course, it is going to kill you... or somebody.
In desperation, I went for professional medical advice. I was prescribed Ambien. Having heard stories that Ambien could make one drive around and do things unremembered, I certainly didn’t want that to happen. I took my car keys to hide them, then realized I would forget where I put them in the morning. So, I counted on the, “This won’t happen to me,” theory and swallowed the Ambien. “Night, Night!”
I woke after a full night’s sleep. I was very happy until later in the day when I checked my email. “Amazon confirms your orders” popped on the screen.
I moved in closer and squinted. I thought I had ordered nothing from Amazon in the last 24 hours, only I had.
As I opened each notice, my eyes grew wider. I was indignant that Amazon had mixed me up with someone else. Someone who wanted to possess a set of salt and pepper shakers of the Queen of England and her Corgi. The Corgi was the pepper.
The next order was a book titled “How to Lose Your Appalachian Accent in Three Weeks.” I do not have an Appalachian accent and know no person who does.
I literally leaned back in my chair as if to ward off order No. 3. Slowly, it opened. I had ordered a pair of realistic rubber human hands to put on my cat’s front paws. Oh, Snickers! I would not humiliate you so, at least not in my right mind.
The worst of my Ambien choices was sustainable land from Germany with an owner's certificate. A box of dirt — from Germany. It was $40.
By now, I was trying to cancel the special and unique items. I did wonder who would be the lucky recipients of my gifts. Leni G. does admire Queen Elisabeth. This would make a nice addition to her holiday tablescapes. (Although not appropriate for the Fourth of July).
To date, I cannot think of anyone who would like to lose their Appalachian accent, own German dirt or put human hands on their cat. The only item I was able to cancel before being shipped was a nice wicker picnic basket. I could have actually used that, but not for picnics. I don’t sit around on the ground to eat, but it would have made a nice gift for someone who enjoys nature. I, too, enjoy nature, despite what it has done to me, but usually through a window.
This is the exact time I do like to be outside. It is a very brief time, but, fall, yall! We don’t get much of it, but everyone is smiling when we do. When it creeps down toward winter weather for a few days, one hears, “I don’t know how people up north live in this all the time. I’ll take our summers.”
I debated, should I humiliate myself further by telling what the final Ambien order contained. Readers, it was a Chia Pet of Tim McGraw. This wasn’t able to be canceled either.
Look for him in my window staring at the visitors on walking tours and in the pink hummer drive-bys. It will confirm that Laurel is a beautiful town with some weird people.
