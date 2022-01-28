Old habits die hard, as everyone knows, but hope springs eternal. So every New Year, we make a vow to change, whether it is to stop smoking, trying to lose those 10 to 20 pounds gained and taking out a gym membership, only to give it up after a few weeks.
A recent article in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology described what the authors termed the healthy lifestyle index. The HLI is defined by five behaviors: smoking, diet, physical activity, alcohol intake and sleep duration.
It is based on observing 400,000 British participants ages 40 to 70 over a period of 15 years.
The study measured what influence the HLI has on the incidence of cancer, cardiovascular disease such as heart attacks and strokes and Type 2 diabetes.
They found that a one-point increment in the HLI caused by stopping smoking decreased cancer risk by 10 percent and the incidence of heart attack, stroke or the development of Type 2 diabetes by 13 percent. If you increased your HDI by 2 to 3 points, such as adding regular exercise or making dietary changes by cutting down on fast food and adding fresh fruit and vegetables, you cut your mortality risk by 17 percent to 27 percent, respectively.
This is huge and should be a wakeup call to all doctors and health-care providers, as one reviewer of the article commented. The mechanism appears to be reduced inflammation and improved immune function.
We all could use improved immune function in these trying times with an uptick in COVID infections due to the Omicron variant. The one thing the current pandemic has taught us is that the virus takes out the sick, whether it is younger people, being overweight or obese or older folks with multiple disease burden such as hardening of the arteries, high blood pressure, diabetes or, again, obesity.
The good news is that you can reap the benefits of the HLI even in late life. You can do this by adopting a better diet based on whole, unprocessed foods. No need to reach for the latest diet book promising a 30-pound weight loss in 10 days. Go to your pantry and get rid of all foods that list more than five ingredients, especially the ones your grandmother would not recognize. No late-night snacking on cookies, crackers or ice cream.
Start a regular daily exercise routine. You do not have to go to the gym — just grab the dog and walk around the block for 30 minutes and cut TV and Internet to 60 minutes max each day. Get your “ZZZs” by going to bed before midnight, avoid alcoholic beverages later in the day since they interfere with your sleep. Remember, alcohol is a drug and, as with any drug, the dose makes the poison.
Alcohol is a central nervous system depressant, and if taken late at night, will make you sleepy so you fall asleep in front of the TV. But then a few hours later, when the alcohol comes out of your system, you are wide awake in the middle of the night.
There is increasing evidence that a good night’s sleep is very important for your overall health and well-being and by implication your immune system. During sleep, the brain restores itself by removing all the metabolic debris built up during the daytime hours. It is felt that the dementias such as Alzheimer’s are related to the gradual buildup of toxic waste products in the form of plaque that were not adequately eliminated. At the same time, there are giant peristaltic waves sweeping through the intestines cleaning out debris and harmful bacteria. A heathy gut is your first immune defense against all kinds of invaders, viruses, bacteria and toxins.
In conclusion, it is never too late to make a fresh start toward a healthier new you.
