‘Jodie Mae’
Prolific author Robert Rogers knocks it out of the park with his 2019 offering “Jodie Mae.”
Set mainly in post-World War II Mississippi, the book follows the trials and triumphs of a young girl born into abject poverty. Like her mother, who is forced to sell herself to provide for her four children, Jodie Mae also faces compromises in her life in order to simply survive and advance up the social ladder. But ultimately, through sheer determination, Jodie Mae succeeds in overcoming obstacles that few of us could imagine nowadays.
Throughout the book, Rogers is adept at giving a glimpse at what it was like to grow up poor and female in South Mississippi in the late 1940s and early ’50s. And, as with most of his books, Rogers intertwines many places and entities that Pine Belters will be familiar with. This is a highly recommended and easy read that you can purchase on Amazon for $12.99 in a large-form paperback edition.
‘The Adventure of Slim McCall’
Author Cleveland Payne and photographer and Leader-Call Person of the Century Jimmy Bass are the premiere preservationists when it comes to the history of Laurel and Jones County.
In the “Adventure of Slim McCall,” Payne expertly intertwines much of that local history (along with U.S. and world history) in a series of six Slim McCall adventures nicely packaged into one large volume. In what can only be described as part autobiography and part adventure series, Payne takes his readers on a series of journeys that include a variety of colorful characters (artists, musicians and even mobsters) and locales that include the Mississippi Gulf Coast, Arkansas, California, New Jersey, the Caribbean and even Spain.
However, Payne always brings the reader back to his hometown roots of Laurel. Based on “The Adventures of Slim McCall,” along with his other historical non-fiction books “The Oak Park Story,” “Laurel, A History of the Black Community” and “Laurel Remembrances,” Payne can stake his claim as the most important writer to ever come out of the Piney Woods.
Purchase any of Mr. Payne's books at www.clevelandpaynebooks.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.