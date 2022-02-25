It’s not every day a rabbit dies in a dryer vent. It must have been my special day. I hated bunny met his demise. And hated even more that it was in my laundry room. RIP, Mr. Cottontail.
My history with rabbits is long. My older son had a white bunny when he was a preschooler. Scott named him “Fruit Cottontail.” That rabbit hopped around the yard and returned to the front steps when the sun went down. I had never seen anything like it.
My younger son had a rabbit when he was about 4 years old. “Hoppity” had a fine rabbit hutch in the backyard. Todd fed him carrots every day. In what can only be described as an unfortunate and untimely slaughter, a neighbor’s dog jerked Hoppity out of his hutch and, well, you know the rest. About the time my neighbor called to tell me about her killer K-9, Todd ran outside with Hoppity’s daily carrots.
I had to think quickly. I told him his rabbit had been chosen to be that year’s Easter Bunny. So, of course, it was a great honor and to expect a really nice Easter basket come April. Todd, when you read this, this is the truth about your rabbit. I was desperate. And busy. And tired.
Let’s move forward a few decades. Personal ads had become popular and I loved to read them in the newspaper. A few remain in my memory as real winners.
One woman describing what she was looking for in a man wrote, “Teeth a plus.” Teeth are a mighty big plus to my way of thinking. If all this woman wanted was a man with his own teeth, I certainly hope she found him.
Another that stands out in memory is: “Weigh 265, but I look like 235.” I hope that 30 pounds made the difference in finding that perfect date.
Also, there was this one: “Used food for you and your pet.” I later saw that same one nailed to a pine tree on I-59.
Readers might remember Edgar and Emma. This is the ad that stopped me in my tracks. “Two fat rabbits: pet or dinner.” I practically broke my finger dialing the listed number. Farmer MacGregor assured me they were still available and that he would bring them to my house.
The price was $20. I called a friend to come over. I handed over a $20 bill and said, “When a man shows up at the front door with two rabbits, give him the $20 and keep the rabbits for me until I get back home.” Without asking a question, my friend complied.
Sure enough, when I returned home, there were two fluffy bunnies. I named them Emma and Edgar. They happily hopped around between the cow pasture and the woods, also known as my yard.
After a few months, it became longer and longer between times I would see them. I assume they made their home in the woods and enjoyed a rabbit’s life.
While I have been writing about my rabbit involvements, I heard the song “Bad Moon Rising” by Creedence Clearwater Revival. Until Sirius radio, which has the song lyrics on the screen, I always thought they were singing, “There’s a bathroom on the right” instead of “There’s a bad moon on the rise.”
Also, I sang “Hooked on the Ceiling” instead of BJ Thomas’ “Hooked on a Feeling.” That meat-hook mental image used to trouble me. The Doobie Brothers’ “China Grove?” I thought they were singing “Shine a Goad.”
It started early. At Sunday school, I used to sing “Jesus Slugs Me” while everyone else sang “Jesus Loves Me.” I thought that was not in line with what I had been told about Jesus.
Those songs bring to mind school days in the 1960s. Some of you will remember Winkie Herrington. She “willed” to me in the Jones Junior High School newspaper “The Yellowjacket” her ditziness. We had both forgotten this until many years later when she was packing up her parents’ home. She found the old school newspaper. We laughed so hard and I told her, “Now we know what happened when ditzes get old. It turns into senility.”
I hope this month of love has been sweet for you. February is short, and that means moving closer to spring. You know when grass turns green and flowers begin to bloom, bunny rabbits abound. I hope Emma and Edgar come by. But not near the laundry vent.
