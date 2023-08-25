Most remember visiting the cathedral-like museums and being on their most guarded behavior. “Don’t touch that!” or “Careful Junior, now stay away from the exhibit” were expressions most often heard from the chiders present.
Well, wait until you feast your eyes, and hands, onto the “Van Gogh For All” exhibit now featured at the Lauren Rogers Museum of Art.
Patrons are not only allowed to touch the exhibits, they are actually encouraged to do so. And there are so many displays for them to get their hands on.
“Groups are encouraged to touch, dive in and explore the famous works of Van Gogh,” said Hillary Steinwinder, LRMA Curator of Education. “It's his amazing work on a large scale, and one can actually take a walk into his world.”
The immersive and three-dimensional experience will bring pulsating and dynamic color to life in a way that places the visitor directly into the art. The bright, bold hues of the exhibit occupy more than 3,500 square feet of museum space and invite the viewer to step right into the imaginative masterpieces.
For instance, those who love Van Gogh’s Starry Night — his world-renowned 1889 oil-on-canvas depicting the dreamlike view from his asylum — may believe they could change a couple of things to make it better. Well, they’re encouraged to give it a try on the touchscreen in the Starry Night exhibit.
The interactive display allows anyone to use a finger to move or manipulate the painting to suit their own style, then, of course, take a selfie with the revised work.
Or one can step into the blue screen interactive display on the other side of the room and become a subject of the painting itself.
“It is like embracing your inner child,” Steinwinder said.
A three-dimensional presentation of Van Gogh’s The Siesta creates a mini-stage of the beautiful painting, and art lovers can walk into the scene itself, becoming a part of the piece that has made Vincent Van Gogh one of the world’s most admired artists.
“We have already seen quite a few interesting acting plays presented by some of the creative youngsters on tour,” said Tommie Rodgers, LRMA registrar.
The exhibit is designed to engage the viewer, and its use of participatory learning will leave a lasting impression of the impressionist style of artworks designed by troubled genius.
Sit inside of a real reproduction of the Cafe’ Terrace at Night, don an apron and recreate an experience in socializing with interesting characters long before social media and technology altered the world forever.
Go into Van Gogh’s bedroom and sit on a re-creation of his bed, gazing out of the window from the skewed place of rest the artist designed for himself. Or arrange a design of sunflowers in the Still Life Station to draw or photograph.
Wherever curiosity can take art lovers, young and old, this exhibit will provide the means to escape and embrace the world of Vincent Van Gogh.
Museum Director George Bassi expects the Van Gogh for All exhibit to break the LRMA’s all time attendance record, which is currently 14,000 visitors for the DaVinci’s Machines Exhibition in 2018.
“There are so many school groups booked, some from as far away as Jackson and beyond,” Bassi said. “We really don’t have much of an advertising budget, but for this exhibit we really didn’t need much.” Of course the local community is encouraged to not miss this amazing piece of art history.
The Museum will host the Van Gogh for All exhibit through Nov. 5 and with the fall tourist season right around the corner, the museum will be on Gogh Gogh for weeks.
“We have already heard from some tourists that came to see the exhibit at the end of their Laurel visit,” Rodgers said. “They tell us that they really wished that they had come here (the Van Gogh exhibit) first.”
Today (Saturday) from 10 a.m. to noon is Family Day at Van Gogh for All. Special activities are planned for the morning including Van Bingo, Mr. Silly Socks and an appearance form the artist himself is rumored to be among the festivities.
The Van Gogh for All exhibit is produced and designed by Dolores Kohl Educational Foundation. There is no charge for admission, but donations are welcomed at Mississippi’s first art museum, now celebrating its centennial anniversary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.