The Ellisville Garden Club had no question about the brightest spot in town this December. On Dec. 6, Community Bank Park earned that honor, hands down, thanks to the Ellis Club, which sponsored Drivin’ Through a Winter Wonderland in partnership with the City of Ellisville, Community Bank, downtown merchants and the Jones County Chamber of Commerce. As car after car drove past the downtown park, families inside enjoyed the lights, the Christmas inflatables, Santa and Mrs. Claus, the city Christmas tree and the fantastic fireworks finale. The park remains brightly lit and brings continuing joy to the community during this most unusual Christmas season. The Garden Club is recognizing bright spots in the community each month rather than Yard of the Month during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Submitted photo)
