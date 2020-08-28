Gulf Coast chef seeking local, regional recipes to give to Hurricane Laura victims
•
Fifteen years ago today, when Hurricane Katrina ravaged the Mississippi Gulf Coast and much of the Pine Belt, so many people had lost physical possessions.
Realizing how many of their most valuable losses were tucked into book pages, filed in boxes or a phone call away from those no longer with them, people, as they always do in this part of the world, helped themselves.
Incredibly, in the midst of the weeks and months of cleanup, they began using the Times-Picayune newspaper to swap recipes.
Over time, through the contributions of community members, chefs and local restaurants, they regained and preserved a significant collection of local, regional and family recipes.
The later-published collection "Cooking Up a Storm" became a recipe lifeline for so many in these areas.
In the spirit of support and preservation, Tara Peterson, a chef on the Gulf Coast, is asking Mississippi residents to help collect recipes to send to local newspaper editors from Lake Charles to Galveston. Send recipes to savageskillet@gmail.com
