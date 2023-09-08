NEW ORLEANS — In a poll of national food critics, I believe New Orleans would be listed among the top three food cities in America. To my taste — and I’ve eaten extensively in most of America’s top restaurant cities — New Orleans is No. 1. Period. No question. End of discussion.
I consider myself fortunate to have grown up 90 minutes away from this culinary mecca. As a restaurateur and part-time New Orleanian, I’m blessed to have spent over six decades eating my way through the city, typically logging in more than 120 New Orleans restaurant meals annually.
For the past couple of decades, I’ve kept a journal of my restaurant visits in New Orleans. I also keep a to-do list of new restaurants I have yet to visit, and a separate list of restaurants I plan to re-visit. I typically field hundreds of requests for restaurant recommendations in New Orleans each year.
There are a few dozen restaurants that aren’t on any to-do or re-visit list because they are places that I frequent on a regular basis. The following is that list.
Breakfast spot
La Boulangerie, 4600 Magazine St. — Most mornings, I drive from the Marigny to Uptown Magazine just west of Napoleon, because the croissants made at Donald Link’s bakery are worth the drive.
Other breakfast joints: Toast, 5433 Laurel St. — I bounce between the uptown location and the one near the fairgrounds. Toast is 100 percent local New Orleans in the morning.
Brunch spot
Paladar, 511, 511 Marigny St. — This is the place I eat brunch most often, and not just because it’s in our building. The huevos rancheros and the lemon-ricotta blueberry pancakes are stellar. I can never choose between the two, so I always order both. The Eggs Benedict is unique and loaded with corn and crabmeat. It offers a great dinner menu as well.
Other brunches: Brennan’s, 417 Royal St. — Of the four old-line French Quarter institutions — Galitoire’s, Arnaud’s Antoine’s and Brennan’s — I eat at the latter most often, and almost always for brunch. Ralph Brennan did the city a huge favor when he took over the reins several years back.
Commander’s Palace, 1403 Washington Ave. — The old blue lady in the Garden District never disappoints and has been the launching pad for some of the nation’s most iconic chefs. Meg Bickford is currently under the toque and carrying that flame.
Gris Gris, 1800 Magazine St. — Eric Cook is a hard-working, dedicated chef who has excellent touch when it comes to food and a keen eye in knowing what his guests want. The brunch is great, but so are lunch and dinner. It’s a great Monday spot, too. Cook also owns Saint John in the French Quarter — definitely worth a visit.
Dinner spot
Brigtsen’s, 723 Dante St. — This restaurant and this chef have been at the top of my list for more than three decades. Frank Brigtsen is the heir apparent to his longtime mentor Paul Prudhomme. The Butternut Shrimp Bisque is one of the best soups I have ever tasted (second only to Paul Bocuse’s mushroom soup in Lyon). The seafood platter makes use of Warren LeRuth’s baked oyster recipe. I could seriously make a meal of the crawfish cornbread and mashed potatoes, and often do. This is real New Orleans. Long live Frank Brigtsen.
Other dinner spots: La Petit Grocery, 4238 Magazine St. — The birthplace of the Blue Crab Beignet. Chef Justin Devillier is certainly one of the city’s best.
Lilette, 3637 Magazine St. — A perfect spot for lunch.
Bywater American Bistro, 2900 Chartres St. — Nina Compton runs my wife’s favorite NOLA restaurant.
Fine dining
Restaurant August, 301 Tchoupitoulas St. — I love the room, the service is always impeccable and it keeps getting better. The meal I enjoyed there two nights ago was the best — of many — I’ve ever eaten in that establishment.
Other fine dining: Saint Germain, 3054 St. Claude Ave. — It’s not about the atmosphere, it’s about the food. The chefs at Saint Germaine have excellent “touch.” It’s a tough reservation to get, partially because there are only 12 seats inside, but also because it is so good.
Best steakhouse
Doris Metropolitan, 620 Chartres St. — The aged prime beef never misses.
Other steakhouses: Dickie Brennan’s Steakhouse, 716 Iberville St. — Great steaks with Brennan family service. No matter which branch of the family one eats with, the service is stellar. It’s in their genes.
Best po-boy shop
Domilise’s, 5240 Annunciation St. — My go-to for po-boys for over 30 years.
Other po-boy shops: Parkway Bakery and Tavern, 538 Hagan Ave. — There’s always a line so schedule accordingly.
R&O Restaurant and Catering, 216 Metairie-Hammond Highway — A great roast beef po-boy and excellent fried seafood.
If there’s no line out of the door (rare) at the Acme in the Quarter, dash in, be seated, order the best roast beef po-boy in town and a dozen on the half shell with the hottest horseradish known to man. Excellent. I wrote it off as a tourist trap years ago, but it’s still legit.
Best sandwich
The Sam at Stein’s Deli, 2207 Magazine St. — In years past, I have driven from Hattiesburg, ordered this sandwich, eaten it and driven home.
Other awesome and original sandwiches: Turkey & the Wolf, 739 Jackson Ave. — Mason Herford — my favorite Instagram follow — turned the sandwich world upside down, in the most beautiful and hilarious way. The Collard Green Melt and Fried Bologna Sandwiches are, on one hand, everyman’s food, and on the other hand, brilliantly inspired.
The Deli Deluxe at Martin’s Wine Cellar is a close cousin to the Sam at Stein’s.
Best appetizer
Oyster BLT, Gris Gris, 1800 Magazine St. — Perfection on a plate. Smoked pork belly, tomato jam, crispy fried oysters and sugarcane vinegar with a touch of heat.
Other appetizers: Shrimp and tasso with five-pepper jelly, Commander’s Palace, 1403 Washington Ave. — the first time I ate it, I ordered another before my entrée arrived.
Best Italian food
I spend 12 weeks a year working in Italy. When I’m home, I typically don’t eat much Italian — not because I’m an Italophile or food snob about it. Not at all — it’s just that I get my fill over there and want to enjoy other cuisines when I’m home. These three are all can’t-miss options.
Gianna, 700 Magazine St.
Domenica, 123 Baronne St.
The Italian Barrel, 1240 Decatur St.
Best Mexican food
El Gato Negro, French Quarter, Lakeview and Gretna— Get the wet-aged skirt steak any way they prepare it.
Best pizza
Pizza Delicious, 617 Piety St. — Excellent pies.
Best burger
Company Burger, 4600 Freret St. — Everything I want in a burger joint.
(Note: Those who wait in line at Port of Call can get the same burger at Snug Harbor a few blocks away, without the wait)
Best oyster bar
Pascal’s Manale, 1838 Napoleon Ave. — It’s an old-school stand-up oyster bar. The oysters are always cold and salty. My son and I go there for the raw oysters and always eat dinner somewhere else. He would probably tell you that Casamento’s is his favorite.
I also like eating oysters at Cooter Brown’s at the Riverbend (oysters always taste better in a dive bar).
Other favorites
Mandina’s — the best red gravy in town.
N7 — cool outdoor area. Solid French-inspired cuisine.
Horn’s — another great locals-only breakfast spot.
Red’s Chinese — three words: Kung Pao Pastrami.
Mosca’s — No need to make decisions, get the Spaghetti Bordelaise and the Oysters Mosca and eat them together.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.