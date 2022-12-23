Christmas Vacation

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation tops the list for best Christmas movies.

Nothing quite matches the energy and excitement one experiences as a kid on the Christmas Eves of his or her youth. My family always ate a formal dinner that night, and my memories of those meals are so overwhelmingly positive. The food was great, sure. But my remembrances are partially slanted on the positive side of the scale because of the anticipation that was thick in the air over what was to happen the next morning. It’s the one day in life where you wake up to magically delivered toys.

 How can one not be excited — to the point of ecstatic — when a jolly old guy is expected to show up in your living room and leave a lot of toys, whether you were good that year or not? They always told me that I was only getting toys if I was good all year. But I can tell you now, as the childhood statute of limitations has definitely expired, I was bad a lot of years — sometimes very bad — and still received toys at Christmas.

