Easy Bake oven

The year was 1968. It was my seventh Christmas. Also, the first Christmas after my father died. The only thing I asked for that year was an Easy Bake Oven. When my mom took my brother and me to visit Santa Claus at the Maison Blanche department store in New Orleans (because that’s where the real Santa always was … those others in the stores back home were just helpers), I told the Big Guy that the Easy Bake was the only thing on my list, and all I wanted. When my older brother found out what I asked for, he thought it was hilarious and wondered why I wanted a “girl toy.”

Robert St. John mug

Robert St. John

Boys didn’t cook back then. Maybe French chefs in fancy restaurants or short-order cooks in diners and cafés, but that’s about it. There had never been a boy in one of the ads for Easy Bake Ovens. I’m sure I saw the ads while watching cartoons on Saturday morning, and it struck a chord deep inside me that I wouldn’t even truly discover until years later.

