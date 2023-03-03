Azaleas in bloom

Azaleas in bloom (Photo from Wikipedia)

It’s March in the Pine Belt of South Mississippi. Three days ago, it was 82 degrees outside, the azaleas are blooming and the crawfish are in season. I’m not stupid enough to think that spring is already here, but it sure feels like it.

Robert St. John mug

Robert St. John

This is what I call Mississippi fake spring. It happens every year. The weather gets nice and mild. Trees start to green up, flowers start to bloom, but there’s another cold spell, or two, maybe even a freeze in store over the course of the next eight weeks.

