Enzo restaurant

The future Enzo restaurant

Forty years ago, I worked my first shift in a restaurant. It was almost the first hour of the first shift of the first day that I discovered what I wanted to do with the rest of my life — open a restaurant. That is not an exaggeration or oversimplification. The restaurant bug hit me instantly. Within a matter of days, my life goal was set.

Robert St. John mug

Robert St. John

At 20 years old, I had just flunked out of college and had returned to my hometown of Hattiesburg, tail tucked between my legs and embarrassed because most of my friends were excelling in college and getting closer to their future goals. At that time, I had no goals. I had worked as a disc jockey at a radio station all through high school. When my college adviser asked what I wanted to major in, I unenthusiastically and hesitantly replied, “Communications?” At 17 years old, it was all I knew. That was my skillset. That, and how to play football, mow yards and drink beer.

