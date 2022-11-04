Gorgonzola grapes

BARBERINO-TAVARNELLE, ITALY — Is it possible that one can fall in love with a town? I love my hometown of Hattiesburg — deeply — and can’t see myself living anywhere else. Ever. But I am a sixth-generation citizen in that part of the world. My roots are deep there. My history is long there. My businesses are there. Most of my family and friends are there. I didn’t fall in love with it. I’ve always loved it. To fall in love with a place one wants to travel to, time and time again, is rare to my thinking.

