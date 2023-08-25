As human beings, we like to assign humanoid characteristics to inanimate objects. The late, great comedian Richard Pryor was a master of it. He often brought various body parts and pieces of furniture alive in his act. This morning, I caught myself doing it when the oft-used and cliched phrase “if these walls could speak” popped into my head.

I was alone at 5 a.m. in the former dining room of one of my concepts that is currently under construction. I love walking around an empty restaurant in the stillness of the early morning. I do it often. There’s a different energy before the first team member clocks in for the morning shift. I’m not quite sure what it is, but I know that in a matter of hours, the restaurant will be buzzing with energy. The contrast to the tranquility of the morning is appealing to me.

Robert St. John mug

Robert St. John
st john walls

(Photo by Robert St. John)

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.