Sausage crostini

BARBERINO-TAVERNELLE, TUSCANY — There’s a big difference between a tour host and a tour guide. A tour guide goes through rigorous training for a particular city, region or institution. They do a deep dive into history, dates, personalities and minute details into towns and locales such as Florence, Italy. The detailed comprehension required to become certified is amazing, and the depth of knowledge these guides possess once training is completed is impressive.

Robert St. John full photo

Robert St. John

My friend and coworker Marina Mengelberg is a registered tour guide for Florence, Siena, San Gimignano and the Tuscan region. Each of those areas require specific training. One must know thousands of details and facts, from structural landmarks on the city streets to the lineage of artist’s families to religious history and symbolism, and a depth of knowledge in architectural details to the point that one becomes a walking history book and reference guide at the end of the training.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.