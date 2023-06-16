“No one trusts a skinny chef.” In my business — if you possess the body style I walk around with every day — that comment is often heard. I think, most times, it comes from a place of love. But when broken down to its raw meaning, it’s someone saying, “Dude, you’re fat.”

I’ve heard that comment often over the years, though, ultimately, I don’t consider myself a chef. Technically, I worked as one in the early years of my restaurant career, and I logged a lot of hours behind the line cooking and developing recipes. But circumstances beyond my control took me out of the kitchen, and I have mainly focused on food development and recipe creation since the mid 1990s, hence the ever expanding waistline. That’s my excuse, and I’m sticking to it.

Robert St. John

Robert St. John with a cinnamon roll

