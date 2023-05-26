harrison and robert st john edited

CHICAGO — I have been coming to this city almost every May for the past 35 years. This time of year is a perfect time to be in Chicago because the weather is brisk, the throng of summer vacationers have yet to arrive and the restaurants and bars are jamming.

Robert St. John mug

Robert St. John

The reason they’re so busy is because the National Restaurant Association’s annual trade show and conference is in town. The show brings about 65,000 restaurateurs to the city each year to peruse through the 700,000 square feet of convention center space dedicated to everything that has anything to do with the restaurant business.

