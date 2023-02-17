It looks like 2023 will go down as the year of the king cake — at least in my book. I have bought more king cakes, eaten more king cakes and sold more king cakes this year than all my previous years put together, probably by a factor of 20.
For the past six years, I have been working on opening a bakery in my hometown of Hattiesburg. But I wasn’t going to go forward with it until I had two very specific people on board — Pastry Chef Martha Foose and her husband and head baker Donald Bender. As early as 2016, I started working to try and get them to move out of the Mississippi Delta and down to the Pine Belt.
Each of them has a substantial amount of knowledge and experience in the baking/pastry world. Foose, a classically trained pastry chef, moved from Mississippi to Los Angeles, where she worked at Denzel Washington’s restaurant Georgia, then with Nancy Silverton at LaBrea Bakery. She was educated as a pastry chef in the French classical style at Ecole L'Nortre in France. After school, she moved back to Mississippi, and in 1995, opened Bottletree Bakery in Oxford. There, she met and married Bender, her head baker. From Bottletree, the two moved to New Orleans. She worked in Susan Spicer’s kitchen at Bayona and he worked for Spicer at Spice Inc. From there, the couple moved to Minneapolis, where she baked and worked in development at Pillsbury and he did a stint at the award-winning Turtle Bread Bakery. They eventually moved home to the Delta, where they opened Mockingbird Bakery in Greenwood.
When Viking sold and got out of the local hospitality business, Mockingbird was closed and Foose turned to cookbooks. She wrote four, ghost-wrote another dozen or so and won a James Beard Award in the process. It was during her cookbook phase that I started trying to lure her out of the Delta, down to the Pine Belt, off the written page and back into a bakery. Six long years later— after much pleading and scheming— the uber-talented couple came here, and we are weeks away from opening the long-planned Loblolly Bakery.
Mardi Gras is big in Hattiesburg. That comes as a surprise to outsiders. Most people think of Mardi Gras being a New Orleans thing or a Mobile thing, from its early origins, or even a Mississippi Gulf Coast event. But Mardi Gras has strong roots in Hattiesburg, and there are several krewes that celebrate the season. The krewe I am a member of will turn 100 next year and hosts dinners and events that rival any formal gathering in the Crescent City. King cakes are popular here.
Our New Orleans-themed restaurant has served king cake bread pudding for over three decades. Our burger joint makes a mean king cake milkshake and our breakfast concept rolled out king cake French toast this year. With the bakery on the horizon, we knew we’d be baking a lot of king cakes, and we knew we needed to get them right. So, we started that ball rolling a little early while the carnival season was still with us.
I traveled down to New Orleans a few weeks ago with one mission — to find the holy grail of Mardi Gras, the elusive Dong Phuong Bakery King Cake. I wanted to bring one back to Foose and Bender to have them sample what all the fuss is about … though, as I am wont to do, I went a little overboard and came home with 33 king cakes from all over the city. The mission then became trying to prove that there is a better king cake than Dong Phuong. That turned out to be a fruitless assignment, as Dong Phuong proved to be the finest of the bunch, and it really wasn’t close.
So, with our bellies full of bread and sugar, we set out to create the first versions of the Loblolly king cake, though there was one major problem — we don’t have a bakery yet. Due to delays beyond our control, we are several months behind schedule. But we didn’t want to miss Mardi Gras season, so Foose and Bender set up shop, working in the Midtowner kitchen, six nights a week. Bender, a recipient of accolades in his own right as an awardee of the Southern Foodways Alliance’s Garden of Tradition Award, bakes all night and Foose comes in way before the sun rises and decorates the cakes.
The two have overcome all manner of challenges baking in the Midtowner kitchen. Most commercial and artisanal baking is done in stack ovens that are made to specifically bake breads. They have large capacities and most can inject steam into the baking process, resulting in the perfect loaf. For the past two weeks, they’ve been working with one oven down in a kitchen built to pump out Southern vegetables and fried chicken. But they have persevered, working long nights and early mornings to overcome dozens of obstacles in their quest to make the perfect king cake.
We all agree that the perfect king cake uses sourdough bread. We grabbed some of the sourdough starter from our Italian restaurant Tabella. We’ve been feeding it for over 12 years. But the starter is over 100 years old, as my neighbor — and baker of the finest sweet rolls ever — Mary Virginia McKenzie had been feeding it for 45 years, and the lady she got it from, Alice Gunn, had been feeding it for 40 years before that (sidenote: we’ll be serving Mary Virginia McKenzie’s orange sweet rolls in the bakery).
Bender used his tried-and-true recipe for sourdough bread. It is very good and has a lot of depth in the flavor profile. We also agreed that the topping doesn’t need to be too sweet. Foose added her ermine icing, and we all made sure the tops of the king cakes weren’t loaded with too much granulated sugar.
Foose and Bender have been working from 4 p.m. to 4 a.m., six days a week, baking and perfecting our product. We had a rocky start, but we’re just now hitting our stride. We are able to produce a limited number, as they have been able to bake only nine at a time in the Midtowner ovens. Once the baking and decorating is complete, they deliver them to our New Orleans-themed restaurant Crescent City Grill, where we offer them for sale when we open at 11 a.m. They usually last only a few minutes.
We’ll be baking hundreds a day next year. In the meantime, we’ll keep working toward our goal of creating the perfect king cake.
Onward.
Laissez les bon temps rouler!
King cake bread pudding
2 cups milk
2 cups heavy whipping cream
3/4 cup sugar, divided
4 egg yolks
8 eggs
2 tsp vanilla
1/8 tsp salt
1 tsp cinnamon
1 8-10-inch round cream cheese-filled king cake
• Place the milk, cream and half of the sugar in a small sauce pot and place over medium heat. Bring this mixture to a simmer, stirring occasionally to prevent the sugar from burning. While the milk mixture is heating, place the remaining sugar, egg yolks, whole eggs, vanilla and salt into a stainless steel mixing bowl. Using a wire whisk, beat the egg mixture until it becomes light yellow. Slowly begin adding the hot milk to the beaten eggs, whisking constantly to prevent the eggs from cooking.
• Cut the king cake into two-inch thick slices.
• Pour half of the custard into a two-quart round Pyrex baking dish (nine-inch diameter).
• Submerge the king cake slices into the custard. Pour the remaining custard over the top and cover the baking dish.
• Cover and refrigerate overnight.
Preheat oven to 325 degrees.
• Remove the covering from the refrigerated bread pudding and gently press down the king cake so that the custard completely covers the surface. Cover the bread pudding with a piece of parchment paper, then cover the paper with a piece of aluminum foil.
• In a roasting pan large enough to hold the Pyrex dish, place two inches of hot water. Place the Pyrex dish in the water and bake for 40 minutes. Remove the foil and parchment paper and bake for 10 additional minutes.
• Remove from the oven and allow the pudding to rest for one hour before serving.
Serve with Brandy Crème Anglais
Yields 8-10 servings
Brandy Crème Anglaise
1 cup cream
1/2 cup half and half
1/4 cup brandy
3/4 cup sugar, divided
4 egg yolks
1 tsp vanilla extract
• In a stainless steel pot, bring the cream, half and half, brandy, half of the sugar and to vanilla a simmer. While it is heating, combine the yolks and remaining sugar in a mixing bowl and whip until pale yellow.
• Slowly begin adding the cream mixture into yolks, stirring constantly until all the milk cream mixture has been added. Pour the mixture back into the sauce pot and cook over a low-medium flame, stirring constantly. Cook until the mixture becomes thick enough to coat a spoon or spatula.
• Remove from the heat and cool down in an ice bath.
• This sauce may be made two to three days in advance.
Yields: 8-10 servings
