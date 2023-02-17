loblolly king cake

It looks like 2023 will go down as the year of the king cake — at least in my book. I have bought more king cakes, eaten more king cakes and sold more king cakes this year than all my previous years put together, probably by a factor of 20.

Robert St. John mug

Robert St. John

For the past six years, I have been working on opening a bakery in my hometown of Hattiesburg. But I wasn’t going to go forward with it until I had two very specific people on board — Pastry Chef Martha Foose and her husband and head baker Donald Bender. As early as 2016, I started working to try and get them to move out of the Mississippi Delta and down to the Pine Belt.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.