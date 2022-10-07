Stuffed peppers

Yesterday, I entered my 62nd year on the planet. The thing about turning 61 years old is that I thought I would feel differently at this point in my life. I imagine — 40 years ago — when I looked at the prospect of hanging around for six decades, I probably thought I would feel like an adult by now. That's not the case. On the inside, and emotionally, I still feel like a 22-year-old. Sure, I move just a little slower and have slightly less energy than I did four decades ago, but to be honest with you, there was a time back then when I didn't even think I would reach 30.

