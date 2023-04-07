The former Purple Parrot Cafe

Sometimes the simplest things give me the most satisfaction. That probably seems like an obvious statement to most. I have only recently come to that realization in my personal life.

Robert St. John mug

Robert St. John

For the first 30 years of my career, I was a hardcore devotee of fine dining. My early goal was to open a fine-dining restaurant in my hometown and all my thought processes, research, development and spare time were spent towars achieving that goal. Once the restaurant opened, my focus was on growing and improving that business. Most of the meals I enjoyed while traveling during that period were in upscale establishments, to learn, be inspired and keep our restaurant on top.

