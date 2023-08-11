A few weeks ago, I wrote that 2023 will go down as the summer of watermelon. I mentioned how I like to put salt on watermelon. I put salt on a lot of atypical things. Many times, it’s on sweet things. There have been a lot of sweet things in my life lately, as we just opened a bakery last week.

One of the daily offerings is a pecan sticky bun. Most know that delicious pastry as brioche dough, wrapped in cinnamon and cooked in a muffin tin with caramel and pecans in the bottom of the tin. Once removed from the oven, it is flipped and the caramel topping drips down the sides of the sweet roll along with a few of the pecans. This particular pastry needs no further adornment. But I like the pairing of salty and sweet. I sprinkle a little bit of salt, as I believe it enhances the flavor substantially.

Robert St. John mug

Robert St. John
robert st john peas and mash

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.