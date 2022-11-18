Pasta Roberto

Penne alla Bettola, Florence

BARBERINO-TAVARNELLE, ITALY — Recently, I was having a conversation with one of my travel guests who was talking about being homesick when she was sent to camp as an 8-year-old. I tried to remember a time, over the past 61 years, when I might have been homesick. I have a vague memory of visiting some cousins in the Washington, D.C., area, when I was 6 or 7 and not wanting to spend the night there. It had nothing to do with them. They are wonderful people. It's just that I was missing my mom and brother who were staying across town with my aunt and uncle.

Robert St. John mug

Robert St. John

I went to summer camp several years and don’t remember ever being homesick. I always looked at it as a new adventure. I’m sure my mother saw it as the chance to get a few weeks of peace and silence at home.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.