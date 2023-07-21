If I were to make a list of my favorite fruits, it would be extensive. Peaches would top the list. The remaining players would vacillate by mood or season. Blackberries and blueberries are plentiful in these parts this time of year. I’ve loved bananas since I was a kid and ate a lot of pears in my youth. I like all varieties of grapes and most varieties of apples.

Typically, I would be ending my annual peach binge about now. Chilton County, Ala., peaches start making sometime in June and the season usually peters out in mid-July, though 2023 will go down as an almost peach-less year. The late freeze on March 20 destroyed most of the fruit crops from north of Birmingham to the Coast. Local peach sightings have been rare.

Robert St. John mug

Robert St. John
robert st john watermelon
how to pick a watermelon

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.