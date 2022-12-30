St John family

Robert St. John with his wife and two children.

For the 22 years I have written in this space, I have always reserved the final column inches of the year to list my Top 10 meals of the previous 12 months. Here's this year's list:

10.) Trattoria Mario, Florence — I first ate at Mario in 2011 with my wife, 14-year-old daughter and 10-year-old son. We broke one of my typical travel rules, which is to not revisit a restaurant twice on the same trip. In that Florence stayover, we ate lunch at Mario three times — not a rare feat, as we met locals who had eaten there every day for almost 20 years.

