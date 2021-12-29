For the past 20-plus years, my final column in December is always a list of the top dining experiences I enjoyed throughout the previous year. In a typical pre-2020 year, I spend a few months working in Italy and a good bit of time traveling across the United States doing research and development for our restaurants, which always made it an easy piece to write.
The global pandemic may have slowed me down a little, but just a little. I traveled to Italy to do food research for three weeks and hit a few other U.S. cities this year.
So here is the list of my top 10 dining experiences from 2021:
10. Arrabiata pasta with Jill, Caffe Degli Amici, Tavarnelle — The pasta at our friend Paolo’s is always great. His mama is in the kitchen and is a talented cook. We had just arrived in town and the Arrabiata pasta was made as it always is at Paolo’s — by crushing spicy red chilies and garlic into a paste, then adding that to crushed tomatoes (the Italians would call it a “tomato sauce,” but what they mean are canned whole tomatoes that have been pureed, not marinara).
They sauté the pepper-garlic mixture with olive oil, the tomatoes, add salt and pepper, a little pasta water and whatever type of pasta they choose. It’s hot and it is meant to be, as “arrabiata” translates to “angry” in Italian. I have eaten that dish dozens of times over the years, but that day — being back in the place we love — made it better than ever.
9. Raw oysters with friends, Cooter Brown’s, New Orleans — Mardi Gras in New Orleans was canceled this year, yet that didn’t stop New Orleanians from partying. Our restaurant reservations took us all over the city into different styles and types of cuisines, but the highlight for me was when the four of us ate raw oysters in Cooter Brown’s, the longstanding dive bar at the Riverbend.
8. Bouchon — A trade show for cinema owners landed me in Las Vegas for a few days. I have always considered Thomas Keller the best chef in America. His Bouchon in the Venetian Hotel is consistently next-level, and this visit might have been on an even higher stratum. Keller had a massive seafood tower waiting on us when we sat down and loaded us up with a tableful of desserts before we left. Everything that happened in between was otherworldly
7. Lunch with a view at Catinetta di Rignatta, Tuscan countryside — Catinetta di Rignatta is not only about location and view, the food is spot-on. In true Tuscan style, everything is simple, basic, fresh and grown within a few miles of the restaurant.
6. El Rayo Patio with the kids — I spent a year working on opening a massive patio area adjacent to our new Tex Mex concept, El Rayo. Before we opened, I shared a meal with my wife and two children in the space. Just us. It was a perfect moment. I don’t know how many more restaurant openings I have in me, but I milked every nanosecond of that one.
5. Lunch with Italian friends, Forte dei Marmi — The Tuscan beachside town of Forte dei Marmi is a place unlike any other I have visited in Italy. I can’t believe that I’ve spent so much time in that region and just discovered it.
4. Breakfast with high school classmates — The Class of 1979 all turned 60 this past year. I arranged for the ones who were available to meet for an informal breakfast reunion. The thing about childhood friends you grew up with is that the bond is so deep that one might not see another for a decade or more, but everyone picks right back up where they left off in an instant.
3. Breakfast with a co-worker’s son — We tragically lost a team member at one of our restaurants earlier this year. At the funeral, I invited his elementary school-aged son to breakfast. My dad died when I was young, too. I wanted him to know that things will be alright. For privacy’s sake, I’ll skip the details.
2. Daddy-daughter breakfast, The Midtowner, Hattiesburg — The day before my daughter moved away to start her life as a career woman, she asked if she could meet me for breakfast. I have told both of my children for the past quarter of a century that the answer to the questions, “Can we go to breakfast?” and “Can we go to the bookstore?” will always be answered with an unequivocal and enthusiastic “Yes!” Last week, I wouldn’t have been more excited if a total stranger walked up and said, “Here’s $10,000!”
1. 60th birthday dinner, Villa il Santo, Petrognano, Tuscany — I celebrated my 60th year on the planet in the villa we have returned to over and over for the past decade. The icing on the tiramisu was that I was surrounded by so many of my Italian friends.
Here’s to a prosperous and joy-filled 2022!
Onward!
Roasted Garlic Crostini
1 loaf ciabatta bread, sliced ¼-inch thick, about 16 slices
1 cup roasted garlic, smashed
5-6 leaves fresh sage, chiffonade
Preheat oven to 300.
• To make the crostinis, place the sliced ciabatta on a baking pan lined with parchment paper. Bake until crispy, about 15-20 minutes. Allow to cool completely at room temperature. If you are doing this ahead of time, store at room temperature in an airtight container for 2-3 days.
• Spread 1 tbsp of the smashed roasted garlic on each crostini. Stack the sage leaves, roll them tight, and slice thin with a sharp knife (chiffonade). Divide the sage among the crostinis and drizzle with the best extra virgin olive oil you can find.
