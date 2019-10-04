A parents’ meeting and registration for the Greater Pine Belt chapter (Laurel) of the National League of Junior Cotillions will be on Wednesday between 3-4 p.m. at the YWCO on Oak Street in Downtown Laurel.
The parents’ meeting for the Greater Hattiesburg chapter is scheduled for Oct. 27 between 4-5 p.m. at 7119 Highway 98 West (Next to corner market near Highway 589).
The National League of Junior Cotillions is an etiquette and social dance training program that involves thousands of students nationwide. Through a program that builds self-confidence, character, and ethical behavior, we’re dedicated to making a positive impact on young people and helping them become tomorrow’s leaders.
Students can be upcoming boys and girls fifth- through ninth0-graders and older
in the High School ages for the older club classes if interested. This is a multi-level program for those that would like to continue for several years of learning and fun.
Classes meet once a month.
Registration is open online at www.nljc.com/chapter/hattiesburg or at www.nljc.com. For the Laurel chapter, visit nljc.com/chapter/pinebeltms
For information regarding the program, visit the websites, email roma.graham@nljc.com, or call 601-264-7019.
