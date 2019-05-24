The Council of Garden Clubs of Laurel and Jones County recently installed officers for the 2019-2021 club years. Sydney Swartzfager conducted the installation of officers. Each officer was presented a rose and had to make a commitment in front of the membership to serve. A bouquet of roses was presented to incoming President Becky Brewer at the conclusion of the installation. The following members will serve a two-year term, from, left, Stephanie Harris, reporter; Evelyn Poole, historian; Becky Brewer, president; Fredna Craven, corresponding secretary; Betty Green, 2nd vice president; Dave Ann Wheat, treasurer; Carolyn Gatlin, 3rd vice president; and Anita Gambrell, recording secretary. Elizabeth Barnes will be 1st Vice President and Barbara Sauls will be parliamentarian.
