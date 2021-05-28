The Council of Garden Clubs of Laurel and Jones County recently had its installation of new officers for 2021-23. The council meets the first Wednesday of each month in the Mason Room of the Laurel-Jones County Library. The objective of the organization is to coordinate the interests of the garden clubs of Laurel and the area to stimulate the knowledge and interest in the art of gardening and to cooperate with other organizations in promoting an interest in horticulture, conservation and beautification. The Council selects a Yard of the Month and participates in activities such as Totally Tots at the Laurel and Ellisville libraries, the Tour of Homes, Arbor Day and numerous other projects in Laurel/Jones County. From left, Kay Guy (treasurer), Stephanie Harris (reporter), Barbara Sauls (parliamentarian), Pam Ward (historian), Anita Gambrell (recording secretary), Pam Olglesby (corresponding secretary), Becky Brewer (outgoing president), Evelyn Poole (2nd vice president), Pam Smith (1st vice president) and Bette Green (president). Billie Graham inducted the new officers.
