The Council of Garden Clubs of Laurel and Jones County installed its officers for 2023-25 at its meeting on Wednesday. The Council coordinates the interests of garden clubs in Laurel and the surrounding area to stimulate knowledge and interest in the art of gardening and to promote interest in horticulture, conservation and beautification. Officers are, from left, June Wheeler, president; Darlene Montgomery, first vice president; Susan Wehe, second vice president; Bette Green, third vice president and past president; Cathy Padgett, recording secretary; Jan Cameron, reporter; and Becky Brewer, parliamentarian. Corresponding secretary is Carol Henley, treasurer is Kay Guy and historian is Pam Ward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.