"My goal has been to make our library a central place for our community to come together and learn from and about each other. Creating a central hub for residents to get information, not just books, but resources in our community."
I want to introduce myself to those I have not had the pleasure of meeting yet. My name is Karyn Walsh, and I am the director of your Laurel-Jones County Library System.
My family has lived in many places around the country, but we have been fortunate enough to call Jones County home for the past nine years. I have been involved in public and school libraries for 24 years, most recently in Hattiesburg. My passion is helping people, especially children, succeed at reading, learning and life.
At a school event with my son the other day, another parent asked me what I did for a living. I proudly replied that I was a librarian and the director of our Laurel-Jones County Library System. This parent looked at me strangely and said, “Why do we need libraries? It seems a waste of time with Google.”
While I have heard of this being asked of other librarians before, it was the first time someone asked me in such a manner. It got me thinking: how are we making a difference in our community, and what can we do to bring our community together?
Since taking this position two years ago, my goal has been to make our library a central place for our community to come together and learn from and about each other. Creating a central hub for residents to get information, not just books, but resources in our community. A place where residents can check out a drill to hang that shelf they got last week or a socket set to change the oil in their car to save them some money or a telescope to spend some family time with their kids outside on a warm summer night. Our library has vast resources for our veterans and current military members, as well as home-school families and neurodiversity needs.
Financial literacy classes that include credit building and loan help, computer classes for all skills, writing workshops and book clubs are just a few of our “educational” offerings. Did you know that we offer sewing and art classes? A group came in and learned how to can salsa one morning this month.
We also have a Lego night at each branch once a month and a Family Bingo night with prizes and concession foods. Digging in Jell-O for Baby + Me, dancing and music with Toddler Storytime, family crafts for Family Storytime, and fun events for Tweens and Teens that involve contests and yummy food round out some of our other offerings.
We recently opened a Sensory Area for our neurodiverse residents of all ages and a STEAM (Science, Tech, Engineering, Art and Math) area with many Makerspace items for the whole family. Many of the STEAM items are available for checkout and offer an excellent opportunity for families to try something they may have never considered.
We have partnered with South Central Regional Medical Center for free health screenings, Jones College for career readiness and FAFSA help, AARP for tax preparation, all in Library, and our local businesses continually support our Summer Reading Program and youth events.
We are planning a foraging class, special needs/sensory days, yoga classes, animal therapy, resumé building and more for the summer and into the fall.
The Summer Reading Program, open to all ages 0-100, will start June 1. Not only are there some fun contests, but some great prizes! Stop by, say hello and check out some of our “odder” items available for checkout, like hotspots, laptops, pipe wrenches, fishing poles, cake pans, knitting needles, battery chargers, jumper cables and more.
The Laurel-Jones County Library System is YOUR Library System! What would you like to see to make this library the centerpiece of our community and a place for all of us to learn and grow? We are here for you and would love to hear your thoughts and suggestions! I hope to see each of you at our library!
Director Karyn Walsh of the Laurel-Jones County Library System can be reached at karyn.walsh@laurel.lib.ms.us or 601-428-4313.
