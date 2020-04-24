An emphasis on community building, academic excellence and clear, consistent communication are at the core of the successful distance-learning program under way at Laurel Magnet School of the Arts. When the district closed its buildings in mid-March due to COVID-19, Laurel Magnet School of the Arts quickly pivoted to making plans for distance learning under the creative leadership of Principal Dr. Kiana Pendleton.
To view one of Dr. Pendleton's announcements and to learn more about how Laurel Magnet is dealing with COVID-19,visit facebook.com/laurelmagnet
To help organize the school’s distance learning program, Dr. Pendleton assigned a theme for each day of the week, such as Bookworm Monday, WOW (Work on Writing) Wednesdays and Creative Thursdays. This approach has helped teachers plan lessons and made it easy for students and parents to follow along with the expectations for each day. Overall, the school is experiencing very high engagement in distance learning via a combination of e-learning and printed materials. Assignments are posted daily on Google drive and printed packets of learning materials are available for safe pick-up.
The A-rated school is maintaining its focus on academic rigor as teachers continue to deliver standards-based instruction via Ready Math and Language Arts. Students are encouraged to achieve 80 percent pass rates with i-Ready online instruction, which also provides detailed insights and data so teachers know exactly which students need further support by phone or video chat. To reward their efforts, Pendleton announces the school’s “i-Ready Rockstars” as part of her live morning announcements each Monday.
“Recognizing our scholars for their hard work has helped keep them focused on academics even as we have made this shift to distance learning. We’re delighted by the enthusiastic participation of students and their families in our morning announcements and frequent school spirit activities,” Pendleton said. “We aim to make learning fun and ensure that our students continue to feel connected to our teachers and to each other through this challenging time.”
Pendleton’s upbeat morning announcements help provide a sense of normalcy for students while setting the tone for a productive day of learning. In addition, students and their families are frequently invited to participate in activities such as virtual bingo and spirit week.
