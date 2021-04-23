As I head into my 60th year, I am amazed as I look back on life and reflect on the different stages along my journey. I have always been blessed with a good memory, so my early childhood years, teen years, high school years and 20s hold a lot of fond recollections, despite some major bumps in the road along the way. My marriage and early restaurant days are all very clear and hold a warm place in my heart. But I almost feel as if my life didn’t truly begin until my wife and I had children.
Scroll down for breakfast casserole recipe
I was 36 years old when my daughter was born. My son came into this world four years later. I have written before about some type of imaginary box that seemed to have been hidden deep inside of my soul for 36 years, and when my daughter was born, it was like that box — undiscovered and unknown to that point — was opened and I learned of my enormous capacity to love, to give love and receive love, and how good it felt to be truly needed. I believe I was born to be a father.
My daughter is about to move off and start her life as a career woman. On one hand, I am so very proud of her and happy for her. On the other hand, I am not eager for this next phase to begin. The upcoming move has me feeling sentimental, reflective and slightly melancholic.
Last week, she asked if she could meet me for breakfast. I have told both of my children for the past quarter of a century that the answer to the questions, “Can we go to breakfast?” and “Can we go to the bookstore?” will always be answered with an unequivocal and enthusiastic, “Yes!” Last week, I wouldn’t have been more excited if a total stranger walked up and said, “Here’s $10,000!”
In her first six or seven years, we ate breakfast often. Saturday was always daddy-daughter breakfast. Her mom joined us in her first four years, and then, for the next four years, my wife would stay home with my son while my daughter and I went to breakfast. We did it that way for two reasons 1.) My wife needed some down time from taking care of two kids. 2.) My son was a terrible restaurant customer until he was well into elementary school.
In those early days, my daughter and I would go to breakfast together in several different locations. We didn’t own a breakfast joint back then, so we traveled around to the town’s available breakfast spots on a rotating basis. We ate donuts, bagels, pancakes and other breakfast staples. But her main go-to was patty sausage. So much so that one of the waitresses at one of the restaurants we frequented used to call her “Patty Sausage.”
As she grew older, she started to sleep later and Saturday mornings became a time to give my wife a break from the boy, so he and I became fast breakfast companions for the next 10-12 years, as she came to a place in her life where she didn’t even eat a morning meal.
When our family took a long, extended six-month journey through Europe, my son — who was 10 years old at the time — and I woke up early every morning and ventured out into one of the 72 cities we visited for breakfast. The girls slept in. Even after we returned home, the boy and I ate breakfast together often. Eventually the teenager-sleep bug hit him too, and we settled into a sporadic breakfast schedule, as well.
So, it was a great surprise and a huge delight to hear my daughter ask to join me for breakfast last week. So much so, that I was fired up for the two days leading up to it. I am not sure why I hold such a reverence for breakfast. Maybe it’s something that harkens back to my childhood, maybe it’s freshness of a new day, maybe it’s that I enjoy breakfast food items more than lunch or dinner items or maybe I’m just wired that way. Nevertheless, whatever it is, I love breakfast, and I enjoy sharing a breakfast meal with friends. It’s the highlight of my day when I get to share breakfast with one of my children. Seriously, no matter what happens for the rest of the day, nothing can top that hour in the morning.
She and I had a wonderful breakfast. As a young woman, almost 24 years old, her breakfast tastes have progressed from donuts and pancakes into more responsible adult-type items, as she ordered avocado toast and coffee. I, on the other hand, do not order responsible adult-type breakfast foods, so I ordered pancakes. We sat and talked about her upcoming career move, and I threw in a couple of daddy bits such as, “Always rotate your tires when you change your oil.” But, for the most part, we just conversed as adults do and enjoyed each other’s company. A banner meal.
At the end of the meal, I told her that I had a surprise for her back at my office. Weeks earlier, I had given her one of my turntables, an amplifier and a pair of speakers for her new apartment. After breakfast, we went to my office and I told her to browse through my album collection and choose any and all of the records she would like for her apartment. This won’t seem like a big deal to 99 percent of the people who read this column. But it was a huge moment for me. Seriously, huge.
Music is such a big part of my life and has always been a large part of our family dynamic. I sat at my desk, watching her thumb through the album collection I have curated since the mid 1960s. I swelled with pride as the choices she made displayed such excellent musical taste and eclecticism. It was one of those moments that I will always remember from a morning I will not long forget.
There are so many events and occasions that I remember through the years. When I am old and rocking on the front porch, looking back on my life, that two-hour stint with her will rank among the most special.
It’s funny, as parents we spend all of our time molding them to get to a point where they will be independent and self-sufficient adults. Then when they become independent and self-sufficient adults, we long for the days when they were young and dependent. Would I do it all over again? You’re damn right I would, quicker than you can say “patty sausage."
Breakfast casserole with sausage
1 pound spicy breakfast sausage
3/4 cup onion, diced
1/4 cup green bell pepper, sliced
1/4 cup red bell pepper, sliced
1 tsp garlic
1 tsp Creole seasoning
1 tsp cayenne pepper
10 eggs, beaten
1 cup half and half
1 tsp dry mustard
6 pieces white bread, crusts removed
6 pieces wheat bread, crusts removed
1/4 cup soft butter
1 cup sharp cheddar, shredded
1 cup Monterey jack cheese, shredded
1 tsp hot sauce
• Preheat oven to 325 degrees.
• Brown sausage in a large skillet and drain most of the fat. Add vegetables, garlic and seasoning and cook five minutes. Set aside.
• Mix together eggs, half and half, and dry mustard in a mixing bowl. Using the softened butter, butter both sides of each slice of bread. Cut the bread into small cubes. Fold the bread, cheeses and sausage mixture into the eggs. Mix well and place in a buttered two-quart baking dish.
• Bake for 40-50 minutes. Allow to rest for 15 minutes before serving. Yield: eight servings
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.