Miss Jones County prepping for run at Miss Mississippi pageant crown
At 8 years old, Caidyn Crowder of Ellisville did not know why her family had to drive to see her father Grant Crowder on Sundays. She wanted to play with friends. But Sundays were for visiting her father in a rehab facility in Mendenhall.
Caidyn was selected as Miss Jones County in 2020, and reflects that this was the time her father needed his family most.
“We were what was keeping him together,” she said.
Behind the crown and dresses, Caidyn holds a deep appreciation for her father’s struggle with meth addiction. She did not learn about it until she was 13 but that never changed her love for her father. Grant now lives a sober life and tells his story openly to those who will listen — a testimony to the power of God in his life and in hers. He has worked as a firefighter in Ellisville since 2009 after becoming sober and staying that way. Now, he works at Jones College as the director of the Jasper County Center.
“I’m very blessed in the circumstances as it’s not always the same for others,” Caidyn said. “He knew he had a problem with addiction and went for help before it got worse.”
She will soon take the stage in Vicksburg to compete in the Miss Mississippi Pageant June 23-26. During the talent portion, she will sing “Rise Up” by Andra Day. And as her father rose from addiction, she will lend her voice to encourage others.
Her mother, Anita Shawn Crowder, provided strength to her. For a while Caidyn watched her mother raise three children and work a part-time job while her father recovered. The resilience and strength her mother showed encouraged her to get through the hard times.
“I’ve heard him give his testimony so many times, and I’m proud of my father for overcoming what he’s been through,” Caidyn said. “I respect my mom so much for what she’s done for our family and being committed to my dad.”
Caidyn’s love for her father appears in her platform, Aid 4 First Aid, in which she fed first responders meals during the pandemic and made gift baskets so they could know they were appreciated.
“Everyone wants to feel appreciated,” Caidyn said. “Working as a firefighter, my dad would be gone for days at a time. I wanted to do something to show how much first responders are appreciated.”
Her platform took on a new meaning in the middle of the pandemic as first responders continued to work through the threat of COVID-19. Due to the pandemic and the cancellation of large events, Caidyn had the honor of serving as Miss Jones County for 2020 and 2021.
After turning in the crown,, she wants to continue to serve. She graduated Jones College May 22 and wants to continue her education at the University of Mobile to become a nurse practitioner.
In 1992, Anita was also crowned Miss Jones County by Dr. Carol Pierce, who is now the director of the Miss Jones County pageant. Anita said it was wonderful to see her daughter receive the honor.
“I never expected it,” she said.
After crowning her mother, nearly two decades later, Pierce is Caidyn’s director. Caidyn thought about being a part of the pageant but did it on a whim and won.
“I’m sort of a laid back person, so I just decided to go with it and have loved it all,” Caidyn said.
While her story has come full circle through some chance of fate, Caidyn said she would not change anything.
