Dec. 1: Ornament Painting,
Ellisville Florist & Gifts, 3 p.m.
Dec. 1: Wine & Design DIY Pizza Garden Seed Balls, Lott Furniture, 6 p.m.
Dec. 1-25: Lazy Acres in LIGHTS, Lazy Acres Farm, Chunky, 6-10 p.m.
Dec. 1-31: Lewis Lights Season 31, Purvis, Hours Vary
Dec. 3: Sporting Clay Competition for Leadership Jones County, Bar 3 Range,
8 a.m.
Dec. 3: Tree Lighting,
Downtown Laurel, 5 p.m.
Dec. 4: Christmas Parade,
Downtown Laurel, 6 p.m.
Dec. 4: A Night with Rashad “The Blues Kid”, 320fifthstreet, 8 p.m.
Dec. 5: Drivin’ Thru a Winter Wonderland, Downtown Ellisville, 5-8 p.m.
Dec. 5: Breakfast with Santa,
Lazy Acres Farm, Chunky, 8:30 a.m.
Dec. 5: SWA Championship Wrestling, South Jones HS, 6 p.m.
Dec. 6: Adult Bowling, Country Lanes,
2 p.m.
Dec. 6: Christmas Marketplace Sip & Shop, YWCO of Laurel, 3 p.m.
Dec. 11: Wine Down Downtown, Downtown Laurel, 6 p.m.
Dec. 12: Jingle Bell Run & Raffle, St. John’s Day School, 8-10 a.m.
Dec. 12: Holiday Food Drive for DTL, Grocery Depot on 16th, 8 a.m.
Dec. 13: Petal Noel Live Nativity,
Hinton Park, 5p.m.
Dec. 18: Magic of Christmas,
Downtown Laurel
Dec. 31: 5th Annual Autism Awareness Natural Beauty Pageant, Quality Inn & Suites, 9 p.m.
Dec. 31: Downtown Countdown,
Downtown Laurel, 8 p.m.
