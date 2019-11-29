Dec. 3: Downtown Book Club, YWCO, 6 p.m.
Dec. 3: Green Grouch & Mrs. Claus Appearance, Turtle Creek Mall, 5:30-7 p.m.
Dec. 3: South Jones Junior High Band Christmas Concert, South Jones, 7 p.m.
Dec. 4: Fall Kindermusik Classes, Beasley Music Studio, 10 a.m.
Dec. 4: Life Line Screening, Life Church, 9 a.m.
Dec. 5: Laurel Christmas tree-lighting ceremony,
Pinehurst Park, 5:30 p.m.
Dec. 5: Miracle on Main Street Christmas Parade, Downtown Hattiesburg, 6 p.m.
Dec. 5: Leadership Jones County Sporting Clay Competition, Bar 3 Range, 9 a.m.
Dec. 5: Collins Christmas Parade, City of Collins, 6:30 p.m.
Dec. 5: Christmas in Hattiesburg, Town Square Park, 6 p.m.
Dec. 6: Charlie Brown Jazz Christmas Concert, Laurel Little Theatre, 7 p.m.
Dec. 6: World Famous Harlem Wizards, South Jones High School, 7 p.m.
Dec. 6: Ellisville Auto Supply’s Customer
Appreciation Day, Ellisville Auto
Dec. 6: Ellisville Christmas tree-lighting ceremony, 5:40 p.m.
Dec. 7: 37th Annual Sertoma Christmas Parade, Downtown Laurel, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Dec. 7: Laurel Pancake Day, YWCO & First Baptist Church of Laurel, 6 a.m.-1 p.m.
Dec. 7: Ellisville Christmas Parade, 2 p.m.
Dec. 7: Lumberton Olde Time Christmas Celebration, 201 W Main Ave-Lumberton, 6 p.m.
Dec. 7: 589 Flea Market Annual Craft Fair, 589 Flea Market-Purvis, 8 a.m.
Dec. 7: 2019 Petal Christmas Parade, Petal Area Chamber of Commerce, 4-5 p.m.
Dec. 7: City Wide Rummage Sale, Magnolia Center, 9 a.m.
Dec. 7: Downtown Christmas on Main, South Main Street, Petal, 9 a.m.
Dec. 7: Jeff Bates, Christ’s Church of Laurel, 7 p.m.
Dec. 8: Christmas Movie Night, Bethlehem Community Church, 6 p.m.
Dec. 10: Fine Arts Christmas Extravaganza,
South Jones Performing Arts Center, 7 p.m.
Dec. 10: Ladies' Night: Ornament Set, Hand+Made, 6 p.m.
Dec. 10: Black & Gold Santa with USM’s Seymour & Cheer Squad, Turtle Creek Mall, 6-8 p.m.
Dec. 12: Christmas in Mississippi Screening, Laurel-Jones County Library, 2 p.m.
Dec. 13: Board Game Night, Lee’s Coffee & Tea, 6:30 p.m.
Dec. 13: SoPro Holiday Party, Southern Prohibition Brewery, Hattiesburg, 5 p.m.
Dec. 14: Ghosts of Christmas Past Walking Tours, Hattiesburg Cultural Center, 6 p.m.
Dec. 14: A Cartoon Christmas, Downtown Columbia, 5:30 p.m.
Dec. 14: Winter Wonderland Christmas Tea, YWCO, 2-4 p.m.
Dec. 14: Cherished Hearts BBQ Fundraiser, South Central Place, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Dec. 14: Fifth annual Community Christmas Beauty Pageant, Quality Inn & Suites, 9 a.m.
Dec. 14: Jingle & Mingle, The Southern Pearl, Waynesboro, 7 p.m.
Dec. 14: Praises in the Pasture, Sandersville, 4 p.m.
Dec. 14: SWA Returns to South Jones, South Jones High School, 6 p.m.
Dec. 14: Holiday Season Expo, DoubleTree by Hilton Hattiesburg, 1 p.m.
Dec. 14-15: 43rd Annual Victorian Candlelit Christmas, The Historic Hattiesburg Neighborhood, 5 p.m.
Dec. 17: Gift Wrap Workshop, Lott Furniture, 6 p.m.
Dec. 17: Baby Shark! Appearance, Turtle Creek Mall, 5:30-7 p.m.
Dec. 19: Downtown Movie Night, The Backlot on Magnolia, 6:30 p.m.
Dec. 20: Wine Down Downtown, Laurel, 5 p.m.
Dec. 20: Chad Edwards Reception, Pinehurst Rathskeller, 5 p.m.
Dec. 21: Magic of Downtown, Laurel, 5-7 p.m.
Dec. 27: Vinyl Night, Lee’s Coffee & Tea, 6:30 p.m.
Dec. 31: Downtown Countdown: New Year’s Eve, Downtown Laurel, 6 p.m.
Dec. 31: Hub City NYE Celebration, The Bottling Co, 7:30 p.m.
Submit December events to office@leader-call.com
